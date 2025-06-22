Victor Wembanyama Issues Bold Challenge Amid Unforgettable Admission About LeBron James & Co

Have you ever seen how the interests of NBA players lead them to become professionals in something more than basketball? Stephen Curry has won a title in Golf, Shaquille O’Neal’s career as a DJ/Rapper keeps him in the spotlight, and Kobe Bryant won an Oscar. Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama adopted a more mentally challenging pursuit: Chess. This is the same player who once showed up at a public park in New York, asking fans to play chess. The same player who highlighted being open to an NBA charity chess tournament. If he does that, then the other players better watch out, as the 21-year-old recently proved his prowess on the board.

Earlier today, an X post by ‘Legion Hoops’ highlighted Victor Wembanyama at the highly anticipated Fanatics Fest event. Only, he was seated in front of a chessboard, inviting any and all to play a round with him. With confidence, he kicked things off by saying, “I’m ready. Let’s go”. Fans came, and fans went, but nobody seemed to have gotten the better of Wemby through the challenge he put out. Now, the San Antonio Spurs star can confidently state that he beat 100 fans back-to-back. Much respect to him!

