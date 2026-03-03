Victor Wembanyama Issues Public Plea for Missing Friend, Turns to Bulls Icons for Support

Jan 15, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) after the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Jan 15, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) after the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

In a deeply personal and worrying development, San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama has turned to his global social media of following of 5.2 million and certain NBA legends to help locate a dear friend. On Monday, March 2, 2026, the 22-year-old posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, pleading for information regarding the whereabouts of Elijah Hoard.

23-year-old Elijah Joseph Hoard is Wemby’s friend who has not been seen for several days. Wembanyama, known for his stoic on-court demeanor, shared a sentimental post featuring a photo of Hoard, urging anyone with details to come forward to assist in the search.

Wemby shared news bulletins about his friend with the same message: “Our friend Elijah Hoard has been missing from Chicago O’Hare since February 27th,” Wembanyama wrote in his story. “If you have any information please reach out to local authorities.”

In one of the posts, he tagged certain Chicago sports legends with a considerable network in the Windy City. They include former Bulls stars Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah, as well as Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard, hoping to leverage their massive influence within the Windy City to generate leads.

Rose and Noah have indeed seen his message. They reshared Wemby’s posts with their own followers to get the message out.

Details about Victor Wembanyama’s friend, Elijah Hoard

Elijah Hoard spent 10 days in the US visiting his father, Antwon in Chicago. He was last seen on February 27 when he was dropped off at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport. He was supposed to board a flight back to France but never did. His whereabouts have been unknown since.

He was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants with cream colored shoes. He’s about 6’3″ and weighs about 220 lbs.

Police claim that Hoard “may be in need of medical attention.” Antwon confirmed that his son has been suffering from an unspecified mental illness and was hesitant to go home.

“Everything seemed pretty normal the first eight days, but the last two days his whole mood had swung, and he was really adamant about not going back home, and he didn’t want to go home,” Antwon explained.

It doesn’t look like Antwon specifically asked the Spurs star to spread the word. Wemby’s done it of his own accord to find his missing friend.

Hoard’s phone was unreachable since Friday night when he went missing. His father also said that the missing young man didn’t have enough money on him to be on his own for a few days.

Anyone with information about Hoard is asked to contact Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.