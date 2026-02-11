Victor Wembanyama Issues Stern Warning to Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic & 22 Players Ahead of All-Star Weekend

Fans have started to boycott the All-Star game. The last five years have recorded the worst viewership numbers since 2002. The complaints are consistent. Fans are screaming for effort. Players argue that the cost of injuring themselves at the event isn’t worth it. But Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama won’t accept those excuses. He’s outlined what he expects from the fellow All-Stars this time around.

There’s a new format, one that challenges a popular notion that the USA is the factory that produces the best basketball talent. The USA vs the World, it could be a compelling rivalry that sparks interest in the All-Star game once again. However, Wembanyama wants to outright change the culture. He wants to see the best players in the league battle as if it’s the best game to watch all season.

“I’ve seen (it), and obviously, it hasn’t been competitive. I’ve always thought myself that, if I was in there, I’m never stepping on to the court to lose. Or not caring,” the Spurs talisman told reporters.

Teammates not falling in line will tick Victor Wembanyama off. The elite shot blocker seemed furious with Alperen Sengun last season when he allowed Jayson Tatum to get a game-winning dunk without offering any effort. The 22-year-old wants to be the trendsetter for the new generation. With the best of the league out on the floor, fans should get a thrilling game where everybody puts a high price on their personal pride.

Victor Wembanyama has made up his mind. He could look like a ‘try hard’ for enforcing effort into the game. Wemby will still do, all alone if that’s what it takes, he said last month.

Victor Wembanyama isn’t the only one who wants to see a change

You would think it’s just fans who have lost interest in the All-Star game. However, some players feel the same. Jamal Murray earned his first All-Star nod this season. It’s been a long time coming, and it was an occasion to celebrate. But the Nuggets star guard had a questionable look on his face when reacting to his selection.

“I’d rather go on vacation if that’s the basketball we’re gonna be playing,” Murray said about the NBA’s marquee event.

The new age is starting to feel the drop off from the time stars actually competed in the All-Star game. Murray describes himself as a “competitor” at heart. That’s every player voted into the All-Star game. However, with effort lacking, even first-time All-Stars feel they would much rather be spending time with family.

The game is meant to assemble the best talents of the season and have them compete. Injuries do remain a concern. With the contest being held in February, it could possibly affect a team’s postseason success. However, Adam Silver has managed to address those concerns by shortening the duration of these games.

Each individual game will last just 12 minutes. With regular intervals between each game, Victor Wembanyama is asking for 36 minutes of intense basketball from his peers. That’s not a major ask, and there are only positive repercussions that will come if other All-Stars abide by his request.

In light of the game losing interest, only the product on the floor can dictate whether fans lose or gain intrigue in tuning in for the game. The NBA has tried multiple formats now, so the league can hardly be held accountable. The players will determine the future of the weekend. Fans once waited in high anticipation to watch the ‘best hoops’. That’s the sentiment Wembanyama and several others want to bring back.

Let’s hope this time, that change is visible.