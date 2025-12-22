Victor Wembanyama Joins Michael Jordan on Exclusive List After Historic Spurs-Wizards Performance

The records continue to pile up for Victor Wembanyama. Against the Atlanta Hawks, he became just the third player in NBA history to record a block in 100 straight games, joining Patrick Ewing and Dikembe Mutombo. He extended that streak against the Washington Wizards and added another milestone, placing him on a short list that includes only Michael Jordan.

Early in the second quarter, he found a cutting De’Aaron Fox for a layup, giving Wemby his 500 career assist. He reached that mark in 135 games, also posting over 3000 points and 100 blocks in the same timeframe. Nobody but His Airness has managed to have such a dynamic impact to start their career. But there’s a huge disparity in their numbers.

Unsurprisingly, Wembanyama at 7’4” is among the elite shot blockers in the modern era. In 135 games, he has recorded 482 blocks, more than thrice the number of blocks Michael Jordan had. It took Wembanyama less than half a season as a rookie to compile 100 blocks. However, sharing a seat with MJ might not be the most absurd part of his stellar career so far.

Before turning 21, Wembanyama had already recorded 386 assists. That ranks third among seven-footers in NBA history, only trailing Bill Walton and Brad Daugherty. Not even Nikola Jokic, arguably one of the best passers in the league, managed to stamp his claim the way Victor Wembanyama has in just three seasons in the NBA.

However, this time, Wemby can relish his feat. Last season, the Spurs center joined Jordan as the only players with consecutive games with 5 steals and 5 blocks. Since those came in losses, the 21-year-old said, “I can’t be satisfied with a loss.” Tonight, it was a convincing win for San Antonio. And even on a minutes restriction, Wemby keeps making his presence felt.

Victor Wembanyama only needs 20 minutes to make a difference

Having returned from a calf contusion a few games ago, Victor Wembanyama is still on a minutes restriction. That’s been the case since the Spurs picked up a critical win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinals. Somehow, even with limited minutes, Wemby’s impact has grown.

In four games off the bench, he is recording a +17.5 net differential. The All-Star center is also averaging nearly a point per minute in this role, guiding the Spurs to a 3-1 record in this spell. Tonight, he recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds, probably his worst game since returning from injury.

But just his presence on the floor forces opponents to stay away from the paint. Luke Kornet’s emergence almost makes that the case for the entire game. The former Celtics center added 20 points and 12 rebounds in tonight’s win against the Washington Wizards. With Wembanyama slowly ramping up his minutes, the Spurs look like genuine threats in a packed Western Conference.

The team has shown it can handle intensity during the NBA Cup Finals run. Also, De’Aaron Fox has looked splendid since making his debut this season. Once Wembanyama is back in the starting lineup, the Spurs are a team you should watch out for. Although not remotely close in experience, their energy is through the roof.

Do you think the Spurs are a team capable of making a deep playoff run? Let us know your views in the comments below.