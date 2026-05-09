Victor Wembanyama Joins Shaquille O’Neal in the History Books and Proves His Bold Take Right While Dismantling the Timberwolves

Victor Wembanyama delivered the biggest playoff performance of his young career Friday night, erupting for 39 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks to push the San Antonio Spurs to a 115-108 Game 3 win and a 2-1 series lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the process, Wembanyama joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Shaquille O’Neal as the only players in NBA playoff history to record at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks in a game.

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Weeks after Shaq called him “the first perfect big man ever created,” Wembanyama validated every bit of that praise.

“I think Wemby is the first perfect big man that’s ever been created. He can shoot, free throws, play defense, play offense, and he’s a great team player. I’m happy for Wemby. For me, in a long time, he’s a joy to watch,” Shaq said on Inside The NBA after Game 5.

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Wembanyama backed up Shaq’s praise in emphatic fashion. The 22-year-old finished with 39 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks while shooting 13-for-18 from the field and 10-for-12 from the free throw line. Nobody else in NBA playoff history has reached those numbers while shooting better than 70 percent from the floor.

Wembanyama completely took over in the fourth quarter. With Minnesota threatening to erase San Antonio’s lead, he exploded for 16 points in the final period and repeatedly shut down the Timberwolves at the rim to close out the victory.

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That performance placed him alongside some of the most dominant big men the league has ever seen. Before Friday night, only Abdul-Jabbar, Olajuwon, and O’Neal had ever produced a 35-point, 15-rebound, five-block playoff game since blocks became an official stat in 1973.

More importantly for San Antonio, the individual brilliance is now translating directly into postseason success. After eliminating Portland in five games during the opening round, the Spurs now suddenly look capable of making a legitimate Western Conference run.

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Friday marked only the seventh playoff game of Wembanyama’s career, which makes the level of control he already has over postseason basketball even more absurd.

Earlier this season against Miami, he became the first player in roughly four decades to reach both 4,000 career points and 600 blocks before turning 23 years old.

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Earlier in this same series, he also shattered the NBA playoff record with 12 blocks in Game 1 against Minnesota. Although San Antonio lost that game 104-102, Wembanyama broke the previous postseason record of 10 blocks shared by Mark Eaton, Olajuwon, and Andrew Bynum.

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After Game 3, Wembanyama made it clear he has been waiting for moments exactly like this since entering the NBA.

“I’ve really been waiting since I’ve been in the league to live those moments, those high-stakes games,” Wembanyama said. “That’s what I love. I’m built for this. I love this more than anything else.”

Victor Wembanyama Has Accelerated the Spurs’ Timeline

Since the start of January, San Antonio has played like a genuine contender. The Spurs closed the regular season 62-20 and developed into one of the NBA’s most balanced teams on both ends of the floor.

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Only the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder finished ahead of San Antonio in the Western Conference standings. The Spurs also won four of their five regular-season matchups against OKC, giving them confidence they can compete with anybody left in the bracket.

The Spurs returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and immediately looked built for postseason basketball. They finished near the top of the league in both offensive and defensive rating while developing one of the NBA’s strongest two-way identities.

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Analysts around the league have already started treating Wembanyama like a legitimate championship-driving superstar. Before San Antonio’s blowout win over Miami earlier this season, NBA analyst Brian Scalabrine described him as “the most impactful player” he had ever watched possession-to-possession.

“I think Wembanyama is the most impactful player I’ve ever seen,” Scalabrine said. “Every possession he’s on the floor, you have to deal with him.”

Anthony Edwards and Minnesota still have time to change the direction of the series. But through three games, Wembanyama has looked far less like a rising star and far more like a player already entering the league’s highest tier.

Playoff stat lines once reserved for Abdul-Jabbar, Olajuwon, and O’Neal are now appearing next to his name. At 22 years old, he is no longer projecting toward superstardom. He is already there.