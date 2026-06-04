Victor Wembanyama Makes Blunt Admission After Knicks Take Game 1 on Spurs’ Home Floor

Victor Wembanyama didn’t hide from the numbers after his NBA Finals debut. After shooting just 6-of-21 from the field in San Antonio’s 105-95 Game 1 loss to the New York Knicks, the Spurs star placed the blame squarely on himself.

Despite getting to the line and converting 12 of his 13 free throws, Wembanyama struggled to find a rhythm against New York’s defensive scheme, and his offensive woes became increasingly evident as the game slipped away in the fourth quarter. What had been a tightly contested battle through three quarters turned into a frustrating opening-night defeat for the Spurs, who failed to protect home court at Frost Bank Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I agree with the coach,” Wembanyama stated bluntly in his postgame press conference when asked about Mitch Johnson listing the team’s offensive setbacks.

“As they say, every team guards differently. I’m gonna figure it out. I was bad tonight. It’s not more complicated than that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

From the opening tip, the Knicks made one thing clear: if Victor Wembanyama was going to beat them, he would have to do it through a wall of bodies. New York’s defensive game plan revolved around relentless physicality, packed paint coverage, and constant pressure designed to turn every touch into a battle. As the night wore on, the strategy achieved exactly what it set out to do, forcing the 7-foot-4 phenom further and further out of his comfort zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Wembanyama still finished with 26 points, the box score tells a far kinder story than the game itself. He labored to a 6-for-21 shooting night, misfired on seven of his nine three-point attempts, and relied heavily on a near-perfect 12-for-13 performance from the free-throw line to salvage his scoring output.

The disruption extended beyond San Antonio’s franchise cornerstone. A Spurs team that averaged 25.1 assists per game throughout the season was held to just 16, a dramatic drop that left their head coach visibly frustrated. More than a victory, it was a defensive blueprint, one that exposed how effectively New York could suffocate both a superstar and the offensive ecosystem built around him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the rough shooting night and the heightened pressure of the sport’s biggest stage, the reigning DPOY maintained a stoic confidence regarding the remainder of the series.

“We’ve been down in a series before, never in the Finals, obviously,” Wembanyama added. “But I’m not kicking myself about anything, really. I mean, I’m not worried the slightest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson echoed his star’s accountability. When asked if anyone on the roster holds Wembanyama to a higher standard than the player himself, Johnson praised the big man’s mindset.

“I don’t know how to quantify that to answer that, but I would say that he definitely holds himself accountable,” Johnson said. “I would suspect that he’ll learn a lot of things from tonight’s game and come out with a good approach in Game 2.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet for all the concern surrounding Wembanyama’s rough Finals debut, history suggests patience may be the wiser response.

The NBA Finals have a long track record of humbling even the game’s greatest talents before they eventually conquer the stage.

LeBron James, appearing in his first Finals in 2007, shot just 35.8% from the field against a veteran Spurs defense. Kevin Durant also experienced growing pains during Oklahoma City’s 2012 Finals run, often looking hesitant against Miami’s swarming defensive schemes before gradually settling into the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leap from playoff basketball to the Finals is often less about talent and more about adaptation. Every possession is dissected, every tendency is scouted, and every weakness is relentlessly targeted.

If history is any indication, the true measure of a superstar isn’t how he performs in his Finals debut, it’s how quickly he adjusts once the stage stops feeling new. That alone should give Spurs fans reason for cautious optimism heading into Game 2.

The coach also took some responsibility off Wemby. While Johnson commended New York’s defensive physicality that successfully forced the Spurs away from their preferred style of play, he noted that the Spurs struggled to get Wemby to the rim and transition spaces, allowing the Knicks to dictate the terms of engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

That composure matters more than it might seem. Losing Game 1 at home in the NBA Finals carries significant weight – home teams that drop the opener win the series only around 20% of the time historically.

Beyond the statistical pressure, a home loss surrenders crowd momentum and forces the road team to go up by only one to retake the advantage. With games 3 and 4 in New York, San Antonio cannot afford to fall into a 0-2 hole.

Victor Wembanyama falters in Finals debut

The primary catalyst for New York’s Game 1 triumph lay in their absolute dominance within the paint and on the glass, areas where San Antonio typically thrives.

As Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson, and so many others predicted, and Mitch Johnson acknowledged after the game, the Knicks routinely exploited defensive breakdowns and communication lapses to rack up an astounding 50 points in the paint.

Complicating the Spurs’ issue was a glaring breakdown in defensive rebounding. Although the Spurs edged out the Knicks in rebounds, 54-49, New York manufactured 23 second-chance points off critical offensive boards.

Johnson pinpointed a decisive second-half sequence where a failure to close out a defensive possession turned the tide for the Knicks.

“We’re up one point, I believe, 93-94—94-95. Get them to miss. They get a rebound. Brunson hits a three. They go on an 11-0 run. Makes it tough. Got to be able to close out possessions with rebounds when you make a miss.”

Still, not everyone is willing to grant Wembanyama that grace period. In the hours following the loss, sections of the online fanbase pointed squarely at the Spurs superstar as the primary reason San Antonio let Game 1 slip away.

Much of that criticism stems from a second-half performance that reignited familiar concerns about fatigue and late-game execution.

With the Spurs trailing by four and under a minute remaining, Wembanyama committed one of the game’s most costly turnovers, losing control of the ball and dribbling it off his own foot.

The mistake effectively ended San Antonio’s comeback hopes and set the stage for Jalen Brunson’s dagger basket, which pushed New York’s lead to 101-95 with just 37 seconds left.

Yet reducing the loss to a single play ignores a much larger issue that plagued the Spurs throughout the night.

San Antonio looked nothing like the fluid, pass-heavy offense that carried it through the regular season. The Spurs, one of the league’s better ball-movement teams, managed only 16 assists, a dramatic drop from the style that defined their success.

And that’s where the optimism begins.

Despite the frustration of the loss and the scrutiny that followed, Wembanyama’s demeanor after the final buzzer suggested a player focused on solutions rather than setbacks.

Cameras caught him clapping and hyping himself up as he made his way to the locker room, a familiar sight for Spurs fans who watched him respond to adversity throughout this postseason.

“It’s almost like I have to play normal, not even good. Just doing the right things is enough.. This is why I am not worried. We are going to be so much better, I’m going to be so much better.”

Moving forward into Game 2, the Spurs’ coaching staff plans to look at the film to correct these schematic issues and not leave Wemby without backup.

Their game plan is ensuring that guards like De’Aaron Fox fuel the offense early before letting the game getting out of reach.