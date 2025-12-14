brand-logo
Victor Wembanyama Makes Feelings Clear on Chet Holmgren Matchup in Spurs-Thunder NBA Cup Game

ByHarshita Saxena

Dec 13, 2025 | 9:28 PM EST

The NBA has always had legendary rivalries—Magic vs. Bird, Thomas vs. Jordan—classics that defined an era. But the modern game needed its own iconic showdown, and that’s how we got the Tallboys: Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. These two have been dueling for years, and with Holmgren on the reigning champions OKC, Wemby knows there’s no room for anything less than his best.

Speaking to NBC before the game, Wemby shared his thoughts on facing Chet Holmgren: “The reigning MVP is on that court, so he’s our main focus. Anybody is hard to guard when you have to help on the MVP.”

Wembanyama is finally set to return to the court after missing 12 games with a calf strain last month. Excitement was already through the roof, but anticipation hit another level when fans realized he would face his archrival, Holmgren of the Thunder. But Wemby isn’t letting Chet distract him. His full attention is on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning MVP and the player he knows will define the game.

(This is a developing story…) 

