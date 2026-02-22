Victor Wembanyama Makes Major Announcement That LeBron James Never Did in 23 Years

It appears that Victor Wembanyama has made it his mission to save the All-Star Weekend. The big Frenchman set an early tone for the All-Star Game, throwing down a thunderous dunk. Wembanyama set the tone with excellent intent, and everybody followed. With his first mission complete, the Alien has now revealed the next target he wants to redeem.

The San Antonio Spurs star made an early entry into the All-Star Weekend Dunk Contest. He is yet to reveal when, but fans now have an assurance that they will get to see the Alien putting on a show. If and when the Spurs’ big man enters the competition, he will be the biggest name to make an entry in the longest time, after LeBron James kept fans waiting for 23 years.

The noise started in the fourth quarter of the Spurs vs the Sacramento Kings game on Saturday. With just over nine minutes left in game, Wembanyama made a cut for a brutal reverse/windmill dunk, bringing fans at Moody Center to their feet. After the game, the French big man spoke about his highlight-reel dunk.

“I mean, I will be in Dunk Contest one day,” Victor Wembanyama said about the possibility of him participating in the contest.

Wembanyama’s early statement about his participation is very crucial in saving a dying competition that once was one of the biggest highlights of the All-Star break. A lot of the blame for the fallen respect for the competition has been put on the reluctance of stars to compete in the competition, particularly LeBron. Despite his God-gifted athleticism and being ranked as one of the greatest dunkers of all time, the Los Angeles Lakers star never threw his hat in the ring.

However, fans who know a bit about the Dunk Contest’s history might have doubts that cloud their hope. More than one star has committed to the contest, but they never followed through. LeBron assured in 2010 that he would be in the contest, but never followed through. Zion Williamson said in 2024 that he would be in the contest if he made the All-Star selection. He didn’t make the cut.

While fans may have to wait for his Dunk Contest debut, Wembanyama is already putting on a show in the regular season, as evidenced by his dominant performance against the Kings on Saturday.

Victor Wembanyama posts another alien-like stat line in blowout win over Kings

The San Antonio Spurs have now officially taken over the title of the hottest team in the NBA. They carried forward their winning streak on Saturday, trouncing the Kings in a hard-fought 129-122 win. The Spurs won their 8th game in a row and their 40th win of the season. However, it was Wembanyama’s numbers that led the conversation after the game. The Spurs star was once again playing with his opponents on both sides of the court.

The 2023 No. 1 pick wrapped up his 30 minutes with 28 points on 11 of 20 shooting from the field, shooting 1-for-5 from the 3-point line. Victor also added 15 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks in the game, delivering one of the most dominating performances of this season.

Interestingly, the Spurs seem to be peaking at the most appropriate time. With less than 30 games remaining in the season, they are winning games and dominating both ends. In the last 10 games, while San Antonio has gone 9-1, they have the best rating in the conference. In the West, the Spurs have the second-best offensive rating behind the Nuggets, and the best defensive rating by far.

This upward movement coincides with Victor Wembanyama’s health. If he remains healthy through the playoffs, can we really count the Spurs out?