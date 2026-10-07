Victor Wembanyama Put on Notice After 7’2″ Thunder Star Turns Heads in Preseason Debut

The OKC-Spurs rivalry is about to be super-sized. After using the draft night to lean into the ‘Wemby-stopper’ moniker, Aday Mara just showed sparks of what that will look like on Tuesday night as the 7’2 Spanish center made his highly anticipated preseason debut. The 21-year-old rookie put on an absolute clinic in just the first half of OKC’s exhibition game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Tulsa. While OKC lost 110-116 to the Pelicans, the emerging Western Conference arms race between the Thunder and the Spurs took a captivating turn with Mara’s display.

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Mara started the game and played 18 minutes of the first half, making the most of his time on the floor. He finished with an impressive 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks while going a perfect 5-of-5 from the field.

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But the numbers only tell part of the story. Mara showed flashes of the elite rim protection, footwork, quick reactions and touch around the basket that helped earn him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors at Michigan.

Drafted No. 12 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft out of Michigan, Mara’s dominant first half arrives at a pivotal moment for OKC. They’re fresh off a heart-wrenching Game 7 loss to Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in the 2026 Western Conference Finals. After lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2025, the Thunder found themselves in need of additional size and frontcourt depth to match San Antonio’s 7’4 Alien.

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OKC picked Mara 12th overall in this draft, even though he was already catching Wemby-stopper labels. He was happy to promise, “if I have to try to stop him, I have to try. I’m ready, I don’t know how yet, but I’m ready.”

Between the draft and this preseason exhibition, it looks like Mara has figured it out under Mark Daigneault. The OKC head coach praised Mara’s dramatic physical progression prior to tip-off, pointing out that the rookie entered training camp in peak condition.

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Speaking of his conditioning after a summer in Spain, Daigneault said, “He’s a high-impact player because of the rim protection, the mobility, the size, and offensively, the rolling, and the hands.”

While OKC lost its preseason matchup against the Pelicans, Mara’s immediate physical presence on the floor sparked a massive wave of excitement and intense debate across social media ahead of the team’s regular-season opener against the Spurs.



Thunder fans definitely believe Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s team has finally uncovered the blueprint to neutralize San Antonio’s franchise cornerstone.

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Thunder fans erupt after OKC rookie ready to challenge Victor Wembanyama

Following Mara’s explosive 18-minute performance, online basketball communities immediately erupted into a heated battle over the rookie’s long-term potential and his ability to slow down the reigning DPOY .

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Overjoyed Thunder supporters wasted no time claiming the Spaniard as their own version of a gigantic phenom, with one fan scream-posting, “ADAY MARA GIMME DAT WE GOT OUR OWN WEMBY OMG.”

While some worried about the veteran big man of OKC, “Yea Chet coming off the bench,” the hype train gathered momentum quickly with bold claims on Mara’s ceiling, “Aday Mara gonna be better than Wemby in 2 years. Bookmark this.”

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As highlight clips of Mara’s three emphatic blocks circulated across social media, fans immediately began imagining what his rim protection will look like against the Spurs . Pointing directly to a sequence where the rookie altered a drive at the basket, several fans began chanting, “Wemby stoperrrrrr.”

However, the rapid narrative drew sharp pushback from skeptics and Spurs fans, who pointed out the vast difference between an exhibition game against the Pelicans and guarding a generational MVP candidate.



Warning against unrealistic expectations, one commenter cautioned, “How am I gonna tell him that there’s no such thing as Wemby Stopper, poor Aday Mara if they’re waiting for that.”

Another added historical context to the debate, highlighting how elite rim protectors this past season, including a 4x DPOY Rudy Gobert, have previously struggled against the Spurs star. “no way yall watched Wemby turn Clingan and Gobert unplayable and then watched KAT defend Wemby as well as anyone ever and think this Mara kid stands a chance.”

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Despite the heated debate over his ultimate ceiling, Mara’s stellar preseason debut confirms that OKC’s front office has added a dynamic, high-impact answer to Wemby on an already championship-proven roster. Right now, OKC fans circle October 20 to confirm that the rookie big man will demonstrate if his rim protection translates when he officially steps onto the floor against Victor Wembanyama.