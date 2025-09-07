Victor Wembanyama Receives Stern Message From NBA Star After France’s EuroBasket Exit

EuroBasket 2025 threw up shocks left and right, but none bigger than Georgia’s stunning win over France. While most eyes were on familiar names, one stood out by his absence: Victor Wembanyama. The French powerhouse’s exit from the tournament left fans and analysts questioning what went wrong, and amid the fallout, a bold message from Georgia’s Sandro Mamukelashvili has put Wembanyama squarely in the spotlight. What started as a team’s historic triumph quickly turned into a statement aimed at one of the brightest talents in basketball today.

For Sandro Mamukelashvili, representing Georgia was always about more than just basketball. In the aftermath of the upset, his emotions were plain to see. “Everybody came out believing in themselves,” he told reporters after the 80-70 win over France. “We never doubted ourselves. We came out ready to play together, no matter how the game was going.” For Georgia, it was their first-ever entry into EuroBasket’s quarterfinals, a monumental achievement for a small nation that had long hovered just outside Europe’s elite basketball conversations.

The performance wasn’t a fluke. Georgia’s composure, resilience, and aggression defined the match. Mamukelashvili applauded his teammates, particularly Kamar Baldwin, whose clutch plays late in the game sealed the victory. He also praised bench players like “He gets,” who played hard defense despite picking up fouls, showing that the win was a collective effort.

It’s only after building this narrative that Mamukelashvili dropped a pointed remark that instantly went viral. When asked about France’s struggle and whether their underdog mindset contributed to their win, Mamukelashvili quipped, “But right now, I can text Victor Wembanyama and tell him we just beat France. Too bad he wasn’t here, because we would’ve beaten them with him too.”

The comment wasn’t just playful banter; it was a statement. Georgia’s victory, in Mamukelashvili’s eyes, was so complete that even the absence of France’s best player wouldn’t have made a difference. By directly calling out Victor Wembanyama, he’s signaling that basketball greatness isn’t always enough; cohesion, belief, and effort matter just as much.

Victor Wembanyama’s absence was more than a missed opportunity. The French star, diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right shoulder earlier this year, missed all of EuroBasket 2025. This serious health issue, potentially life-threatening, forced him to step away from competition, prioritizing his long-term health over immediate glory.

After undergoing surgery and a rigorous rehabilitation protocol, Wembanyama focused on recovering fully before returning to the San Antonio Spurs for the 2025-26 NBA season. The French Basketball Federation supported this cautious approach, knowing that rushing his return could jeopardize his career. His absence undoubtedly weakened France’s chances, as they leaned heavily on less experienced players like Theo Maledon and Bilal Coulibaly. Even without Wembanyama, Mamukelashvili’s Georgia showed that teamwork could triumph over star power.

Wembanyama’s Career So Far

Victor Wembanyama’s career has been meteoric. Averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.2 blocks per game during his injury-shortened 2024-25 NBA season, he quickly became one of the most promising young players in the sport. His defensive prowess, combined with a polished offensive game, made him a game-changer for the Spurs, and arguably the linchpin for France’s Olympic silver-medal run in 2024.

Yet, this EuroBasket highlighted a sobering reality: a player’s greatness can only go so far if the rest of the team falters. Mamukelashvili’s bold message underscores this truth.

Sandro Mamukelashvili’s own journey has been equally inspiring. A 26-year-old Georgian-American, he plays for the Toronto Raptors after a stint with the San Antonio Spurs alongside Wembanyama. His role as a stretch big, capable of shooting, facilitating, and defending, made him indispensable for Georgia’s underdog run.

Against Spain, Mamukelashvili’s 19 points and seven rebounds helped his team topple the reigning champions. Against France, his leadership, poise, and unwavering belief in his squad sealed a historic win. “This is a big win for a small country,” he said, “and hopefully more kids are going to love basketball and look up to us.”

With his rehabilitation progressing steadily, Victor Wembanyama’s return to the NBA court is eagerly anticipated. However, his international future remains uncertain, with his next appearance likely in the 2027 FIBA World Cup or the 2028 Olympics.

For now, Mamukelashvili’s message serves as a reminder that greatness isn’t just about skill; it’s about mindset, resilience, and the collective drive of a team. Wembanyama’s story is still being written, but this chapter shows that even legends need more than talent to win.

