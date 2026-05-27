Victor Wembanyama Receives Strong Message From Spurs HC Following Game 5 Struggles: “He’s Got to Take More”

For the first time all postseason, Mitch Johnson stopped defending Victor Wembanyama and started challenging him. After the San Antonio Spurs fell 127-114 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 on Tuesday night, dropping to 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals and one loss from elimination, Johnson walked to the podium at Paycom Center and issued a direct, public demand of his franchise player.

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“He’s gotta take more than 15 shots, even with the free throws,” Johnson told reporters. “He’s going to have to score more than 20 points, for sure.”

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It was a message that would have been nearly unthinkable just one month ago, when the organization was managing Wembanyama’s minutes with the caution of a surgeon following his first-round concussion scare.

Waiting for them, should they survive, is a New York Knicks team that has advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. This Spurs squad, back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and operating without a single player with meaningful postseason experience, is one loss away from seeing the most remarkable turnaround in recent NBA memory come to a halt at the last possible gate.

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Johnson did not hold back when analyzing Wembanyama’s uncharacteristic passivity leading to the beatdown by OKC. The 7-foot-4 French phenom finished with a series-low 20 points on a frustrating 4-of-15 shooting display. While Wembanyama salvaged his stat line by knocking down a flawless 12-of-12 from the charity stripe, Johnson issued a direct, public challenge.

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The bluntness of that challenge is notable not just for its content, but for its rarity. Throughout this postseason, Johnson has been far more inclined to defend Wembanyama than pressure him publicly.

When Wembanyama was ejected in Game 4 of the second-round series against Minnesota after elbowing Naz Reid, Johnson went to bat for his star immediately – saying the referees had failed to protect the 22-year-old from excessive physicality and calling a potential suspension “ridiculous.”

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And earlier in the playoffs, when Wembanyama sustained a concussion in Game 2 against Portland after slamming his chin on the hardwood, Johnson said only that “we’ll take the proper and appropriate steps.” The organization built a protective cocoon around its franchise player. Tuesday night, that cocoon came off.

The weight of tonight appeared heavy on the young superstar. During the game, he was seen getting visibly emotional during a huddle. Reporters outside the visitors’ locker room in Paycom Center waited to hear from him, but the Spurs later said he declined media availability.

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Many are critical of his decision to silently exit the arena after a poor showing. However, Spurs nation believes Wemby needs to tune out the noise so a repeat of Game 5 doesn’t happen.

Mitch Johnson took responsibility for Victor Wembanyama’s lethargy

Even diehard Wemby bandwagoners on NBC, Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter, had to admit that the alien was “lethargic” tonight. But a part of the Spurs community is pinning that on Mitch Johnson, too.

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When pressed on whether Wembanyama’s quiet night was due to his own lack of aggression or a flawed offensive game plan, Johnson took responsibility.

“Yeah, a combination of both for sure. OKC did a good job.” He added, “We got to do a better job and that’s, yeah, probably the easiest in terms of when you just surface-level stuff that he’ll definitely need to take more shots. But there are a lot of things all over the place where even we had advantages, and we just didn’t make simple plays to take advantage of the opportunity in possession. And in this type of game, you’ve got to be sure of everything you’re doing in a very secure, mature way.”

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The formula has been almost brutally simple throughout this series: when Wembanyama plants himself in the paint, the Spurs win. When he drifts to the perimeter, they lose. In the two Spurs victories – Games 1 and 4 he has combined for 74 points, 32 rebounds, 8 assists, and 6 blocks. In the three losses, those numbers collapse to 47 points, 21 rebounds, 9 assists, and 6 blocks.

It is not a coincidence. As NBC Sports tracked in real time Tuesday night, Wembanyama had just three shots at the rim in the first half – compared to 10 rim attempts in Game 4 alone. The perimeter shots he did take all missed.

CBS Sports analyst Tom Haberstroh put it most directly: laying Wembanyama’s Game 1 shot chart, a 41-point, 24-rebound masterpiece next to his Game 5 chart already tells you which game the Spurs won and which one they lost.

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This is not the first time the basketball world has demanded that Wembanyama stay out of no-man’s land. Before Game 4, NBC studio analyst and Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady issued a pointed challenge for Wembanyama to “stop settling for perimeter shots” and dominate inside.

Shaquille O’Neal echoed the same sentiment ahead of Game 5, saying he wanted “the majority of his shots closer to the basket.”

Wembanyama delivered in Game 4. He did not in Game 5. The pattern – challenge, respond, regress is becoming a defining thread of his first playoff run.

Fans are pointing fingers at Johnson’s tactical shortcomings in navigating the Thunder’s physical defense.

Despite OKC operating without injured backcourt pieces Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault successfully disrupted Wembanyama’s rhythm by throwing a rotating wall of defenders, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jaylin Williams, at him.

This physical strategy successfully baited Wembanyama into a 0-for-5 mark from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Spurs sorely needed his interior presence. Frustrated fans took to social media to blast Johnson for making the same mistakes, not having the 7’4″ first-ever unanimous DPOY, and not protecting the rim, which cost them Games 2 and 3.

Adding fuel to the post-game fire was a chaotic officiating controversy that left the San Antonio bench completely incensed. During a critical second-half stretch, Johnson attempted to call for a coach’s challenge only to have the referees completely ignore his request.

When asked for an explanation after the buzzer, Johnson remarked bluntly, “They just said they didn’t see me.”

While pockets of the fanbase slammed the referees for the oversight, others defended the crew, noting that Johnson technically failed to call a mandatory timeout first to legally trigger the review process.

It’s leading many to demand the same aggression from the head coach that he’s demanding of Wemby.

What made the rotating wall particularly effective on Tuesday was its context. Holmgren, one of the three finalists who lost the DPOY award to Wembanyama this season, was personally motivated to prove a point.

The award was never seriously in doubt: Wembanyama led the NBA in blocks for a third straight season at 3.1 per game, more than a full block per game ahead of Holmgren’s 1.9. But Holmgren and the Thunder have clearly studied the same film everyone else has: get Wembanyama uncomfortable early, keep him off his spots, and his shot selection unravels.

Trailing 3-2 in the series, the Spurs must now return to the Frost Bank Center on Thursday night, where a failure to rediscover Wembanyama’s paint dominance will bring their magical 2026 postseason run to a definitive end.