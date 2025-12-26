Victor Wembanyama Refuses to Give Up Secret to Beating Thunder After Going 3–0

The San Antonio Spurs seem like the kryptonite to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Spurs beat the Thunder 117-102 tonight, marking the third time they’ve beaten the best team in the league, which has otherwise lost just two games. After tonight’s game, Spurs star Victor Wembanyama acknowledged his team’s success.

“I mean, this is like a playoff series,” Wembanyama told reporters when asked about what he’s learnt from facing the Thunder. “We’ve played them three times in, I don’t know, 10 days maybe. We learned a lot on the technical side. I don’t want to say too much. Keep something for us.”

The Spurs first upset the Thunder in Wembanyama’s first game back from a calf strain in the NBA Cup semifinals, coming off the bench for the first time in his career. Following that game, they faced off on the 23rd, when the Spurs succeeded yet again, taking a twenty-point win despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander putting up 33 points.

Tonight, the team managed to contain Gilgeous-Alexander to just 22 points, while De’Aaron Fox put up 29 points to help contain the Thunder for the third time. The two teams are set to face off two more times this season due to playing in the same division, so hoops fans have a lot to look forward to in one of the marquee matchups this season.