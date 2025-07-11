Victor Wembanyama Reunited With De’Aaron Fox After 2-Week Long Isolation 7534-Miles Away

“I’m looking at the Spurs. I wanna see a healthy Wemby and De’Aaron Fox,” said former San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green back in late June. After Fox’s acquisition by the Spurs back in February, it was believed that the duo would spearhead the Spurs’ new era. But that did not come to fruition, as the Fox had to undergo a season-ending surgery on his left hand. And after returning from China, after a 15-day-long detox period, Wembanyama finally reunited with Fox.

Both Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox were present in the recent NBA Summer League matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Philadelphia 76ers. The duo, along with Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, and Jeremy Sochan, all sat courtside to watch the Summer League Spurs. Wemby and Fox were captured deep in conversation, hopefully on how to obliterate defenses in the forthcoming season!

“Wins and losses aren’t the primary statistic of the summer league. More than anything, you want to see steady improvement from young players and big games from hidden gems trying to make a name for themselves. The Spurs got plenty of that in the California Classic” wrote Pounding the Rock reporter Jacob Douglas. Therefore, the courtside is certainly one place where the duo can strategize.

This is a developing story.