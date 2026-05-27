Victor Wembanyama Risks $25,000 Fine for Violating NBA Protocol After Disappointing Performance vs. Thunder

Two highly unusual things happened last night. Firstly, Victor Wembanyama struggled to make a difference on the court. Secondly, he actually skirted his responsibility as the team leader. The San Antonio Spurs lost an intense Game 5, leaving them on the brink of elimination from the Conference Finals. And adding to a string of ‘Alien’ decisions, including training with Shaolin monks and popping into NASA, is now an infamous media boycott, if you can call it that.

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Silence speaks louder than words, especially when it’s from Wemby. We’re saying that because the 7’4″ giant’s emotions play a huge role in his decision-making with the team. Earlier in the playoffs, he made a strong statement: “Personally, I refuse to carry the burden of having to hide my emotions.” So, Wemby doesn’t associate tears with weakness. And weeks later, after an underwhelming personal performance, the new DPOY did not address the media at all after Game 5.

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For that stunningly uncharacteristic move, he’s facing a potential $25,000 fine from the NBA office. Players like Jimmy Butler, Dillon Brooks, Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker, and others have been fined the same amount for skipping their media obligations. According to the NBA rulebook, players who participate in a game must be made available to credentialed media members for postgame interviews. This must begin no later than 45 minutes following the game.

Here’s what happened after last night’s game. Paycom Center locker rooms were expectedly flooded with reporters. Everyone was waiting to hear what the 22-year-old made of his lackluster 4 of 15 shooting and six-rebound output in a game that gifted OKC a 3-2 series lead. But while Spurs star De’Aaron Fox was answering questions, Wemby blazed right past them. He was spotted slipping on his size 20½ all-white Air Force 1 sneakers seconds prior, but instead of having a chat, the Frenchman headed to the nearest exit and disappeared into midnight’s darkness.

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A team spokesperson eventually made the news public, saying that Wemby would be unavailable to the media. Interestingly, this came only an hour after head coach Mitch Johnson publicly demanded more from the franchise cornerstone. “He’s got to take more than 15 shots,” Johnson said. “Even with the [12] free throws, he’s going to have to score more than 20 points for sure.”

But alongside his charity stripe output, Wemby shot a postseason-career-low 27%. And there were so many things he could’ve addressed besides his rare -8 plus-minus. When the Spurs trailed by 11, Wemby took only three shots in the third quarter. He then launched six shots in the final frame and made one, but missed all five of his chances from deep. There would also be no reflections on his shoulder bump with the Thunder’s Chet Holmgren, who was grazed by the Spurs’ big man as they both walked to the bench in the first quarter. Nor was he there to shed any light on his back-and-forth with Jaylin Williams.

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Wemby’s Spurs teammate Stephon Castle fully sympathized with him after the game. “I think they send so many bodies towards him, it’s hard at times,” the second-year guard said. “I think he just wants to make the right play and wants to win. So, it’s tough. But he’s our best player. We need him to be aggressive. I feel like his being aggressive opens up shots for other guys.”

San Antonio has now dropped back-to-back away games for the first time since a three-game skid in January. After losing Game 3 at home on Friday, Wemby made a definitive statement: “We’re going to see what we’re made of.” But last night was just not meant to be for the 22-year-old star. In the Spurs’ first two wins of this series, Wemby scored 41 and 33 points, respectively, underscoring how reliant Johnson’s team is on him.

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The thing is, Wemby hasn’t been so abrupt with the media like this ever. What makes his quiet exit so jarring is that just weeks ago, he won the 2025-26 Magic Johnson Award. Unlike the WCF MVP trophy named after the Lakers legend with a megawatt smile, this award is for the player who combines on-court excellence with off-court grace. And Wemby was voted the league’s most media-friendly player by the Professional Basketball Writers Association (PBWA). For a player celebrated for his poise, this sudden wall of silence has left many stunned…

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Why Victor Wembanyama’s emotions actually spoke volumes

The French center usually wears his heart on his sleeve in front of the media. In December last year, Victor Wembanyama broke down after the Spurs lost the NBA Cup and admitted he was grieving the loss of his grandma. Very recently, he was grateful to the media for helping him find a missing friend.

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Even last night, cameras captured the Frenchman deeply emotional during a timeout, where the overwhelmed Spurs star nearly broke down while delivering an intense, desperate speech to his teammates as the game slipped away.

“Who’s leading most of the charge in the huddle? Wemby,” said Hall of Famer Reggie Miller on air. “Very passionate about what’s going on.” His co-analyst and 3x Sixth Man of the Year, Jamal Crawford, also agreed and chimed in, saying, “He knows this is desperation time. You cannot get down to a team like this. He’s pleading with his team. ‘Fight, fight.’ He cannot let go of the rope. Right now, OKC is comfortable.”

Wemby’s decision after the game leaves unanswered critical questions about the physical toll the series has taken. The vanishing act has divided the basketball world, igniting a fierce debate regarding his maturity. But a massive wave of support stemming from within the San Antonio locker room argues that the media is vastly overreacting, even though the Spurs lost a pivotal game.

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Ashley ShahAhmadi, sideline reporter for NBC, revealed after the timeout, “I spoke to Carter Bryant before tonight’s game, and he said, ‘We wouldn’t be in this position without Victor’s leadership.’”

To Wemby’s supporters, the tears in the huddle and the subsequent silence do not signal a player melting down. Rather, we see a hyper-focused competitor whose internal frustration is boiling over in a healthy way. The French center may have chosen to remain silent simply to cool off and avoid saying something, possibly on the officiating, that could jeopardize Game 6 for the Spurs. After all, better a fine for silence than being suspended for saying something unnecessary!

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And if I’m right, Wemby is sending a clear message to the league that he is already locked in for Thursday’s Game 6 at Frost Bank Center, letting his on-court performance do the talking.