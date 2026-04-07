Victor Wembanyama’s MVP Run in Danger as Spurs Star Suffers Major Injury Blow vs. 76ers

Victor Wembanyama meant it when he said he wants to win MVP. Since those comments, the San Antonio Spurs talisman has been in nuclear form. Three dominant double-doubles saw Wemby maintain the lead in the jam-packed MVP race. However, one moment against the Philadelphia 76ers may put an end to his eligibility.

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During a first-half possession, Wembanyama looked to push the counter. The 76ers’ Paul George attempted a steal at the same time. In trying to avoid his tap, the Spurs center attempted to change direction. That’s when he collided with George and appeared to hurt his chest.

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It was the same right shoulder from last season, when Wemby suffered from deep vein thrombosis. The latest ailment is diagnosed as a left rib contusion. The 22-year-old didn’t play in the second half. In the grand scheme of things could hurt the Spurs star. That is, if the injury is significant enough that the team decides to withdraw Wembanyama’s participation for the last few games of the regular season.

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The two-time All-Star can only miss one of the remaining three games in the regular season to meet the 65-game threshold. Luckily, despite playing just 17 minutes tonight, the game counted towards Wembanyama’s tally. But it’s necessary for him to suit up in two of the Spurs’ three games to reach the exact mark of 65 games.

Victor Wembayama has transformed into a polished offensive player during his third season. He’s averaging 24.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks. Before exiting the game against the 76ers, Wemby compiled 17 points on 7-11 shooting with three blocks. It could have been another performance solidifying his position at the top of the MVP ladder.

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Instead, it’s sparked worry. The Spurs cornerstone had unleashed himself right before the postseason. Hopefully, the collision with Paul George doesn’t lead to an extended absence for Wemby.

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Spurs’ depth shines to claim victory against the 76ers

The San Antonio Spurs will be doing everything to find out the extent of Wembanyama’s injury. However, the immediate concern for head coach Mitch Johnson was managing an entire half without his 7’4” ace. The 76ers had their ‘Big 3’. Yet, the Spurs’ deep roster managed to pull off a win despite missing Victor Wembanyama.

They didn’t have a single player with astronomic output. Philly saw that with Joel Embiid going off for 34 points. The Spurs used camaraderie to overcome Embiid’s scoring injection. A total of six Spurs players scored in double-digits. Defensively, there wasn’t an active strategy to put The Process off his rhythm.

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The Spurs didn’t mind Embiid having success. However, they ensured nobody, aside from the former MVP, gets comfortable. Paul George and Tyrese Maxey each shot under 35% from the field, combining for just 31 points. Moreover, nobody from the 76ers’ bench scored over 10 points.

The contest was evidence.

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The Spurs may be a young team, but they are extremely talented. Stephon Castle put up a triple-double and has incredible defensive instincts. DeAaron Fox can close out games, and Dylan Harper plays like a veteran when he’s only a rookie. Even without Wembanyama, the Spurs have a code to win games.

This game didn’t help Wembanyama make an MVP statement. But it placed the Spurs in the top tier of title contenders.