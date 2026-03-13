Victor Wembanyama’s Nod Could Help Kevin Durant Win NBA Europe Expansion Race – Report

NBA’s Europe league continues to grow on the ground. In the latest update during All-Star weekend, Adam Silver was encouraged by the developments. Talks are ongoing with FIBA, with several European teams interested in joining. Among the cities, Paris is seen as a hot hub. And one of the clubs interested in a revival could see Kevin Durant and Victor Wembanyama join hands as investors.

According to Sports Business Journal, Paris Saint-Germain is looking to restart a basketball franchise and compete in NBA Europe. Durant joined them as a minority investor last year, and could hence join in on their initiative. Silver has clarified that active NBA players could have a chance at being investors.

The Wembanyama part comes because of the competition. SBJ reports there are several teams in Paris interested in joining. In doing so, PSG could decide to partner with an existing club to launch its bid. Among the teams mentioned is Wemby’s boyhood team, Nanterre, which resides just outside Paris, according to L’Equipe.

Imago Mar 8, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7), center Clint Capela (30), and guard Reed Sheppard (15) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama just joined the team as an investor. Essentially, if PSG decides to partner with Nanterre, it would need the Spurs star’s support. He does have a competitive relationship with Kevin Durant. That may bode well. Paris Saint-Germain will also have an opportunity to independently pursue its ambitions.

Notably, PSG ran a basketball club until 2000. However, they had to shut it down due to financial troubles. Since then, the team has been taken over by Qatar Sports Investments. They are said to have a keen interest in having a presence in the basketball sphere. As for Victor Wembanyama, he has yet to make any comments.

NBA Europe possible timeout, Kevin Durant interest

Silver is fully invested in launching NBA Europe. The NBA commissioner hasn’t confirmed a set deadline yet. For now, it’s proposed to begin in October 2027. At this point, Silver and the league are still confirming the teams and the format for the league. He also noted that the league views this as a long-term project.

None of that seems to intimidate Kevin Durant. He was asked about the possibility of being involved in the league with Paris Saint-Germain. The Rockets forward confirmed his intentions to help spread the game.

“I wouldn’t say I’m involved in the process. I’m prepared to talk about it if it presents itself. For now, I haven’t heard too much, just rumors and narratives. Once it starts to form, hopefully I can be a part of it, pushing the game all around the world,” KD said.

There’s a high degree of competition in claiming a team in Paris. But since that’s the development, Adam Silver appears open to have as many as three teams residing in the ‘City of Love’. KD, as is with anything, basketball hopes to be an ambassador to help the game reach every corner of Europe.

Do you want to see him team up with Victor Wembanyama or go solo? Let us know your views in the comments below.