Victor Wembanyama, Spurs Take Major Hit as 5-Year Veteran Departs Ahead of 2026–27 NBA Season

The San Antonio Spurs have managed to keep their NBA Finals core intact, but the same has not been the case with their coaches and front office. After losing top assistant Sean Sweeney, who accepted the head coach role at Orlando Magic, another important figure within the organization is reportedly on his way out. This time, the departure comes from the front office, with the five-year veteran set to join head coach Dan Hurley’s staff at UConn.

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UConn is hiring Charlie Stevens as its new general manager, according to multiple reports. Stevens spent the past five seasons with the Spurs, most recently serving as the team’s director of grassroots scouting. His departure gives the Huskies a young executive with NBA front-office experience while leaving San Antonio without a valued member of its scouting operation.

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Stevens joined the Spurs shortly after graduating from Clark University in 2021. A Bronx, New York, native, he was a two-year captain at the Division III school before beginning his professional career in San Antonio. He initially worked as a Basketball Operations Strategy and Scouting Assistant before moving into player engagement and grassroots scouting. His rise continued quickly.

In 2023, Stevens was promoted to Player Engagement and Grassroots Scouting Coordinator, and last summer he was elevated to director of grassroots scouting. The progression reflected the range of his experience in scouting, player evaluation, and relationship-building throughout the basketball world. That background is the main reason why UConn targeted him.

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During his college years, he worked with Pro Hoops, Inc. and Excel Sports Management, where he gained experience in player development and operations. He also spent time overseas as a head video coordinator with Ironi Nes Ziona BC in Israel. Those experiences helped create the profile UConn wanted when it began searching for a replacement for Tom Moore.

UConn posted the general manager position in July, providing a glimpse into what the program wanted from its next hire. Sources previously told CT Insider that the Huskies were seeking a younger candidate with NBA experience and international connections. Stevens checks both boxes.

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His scouting background could also prove valuable as college basketball becomes increasingly dependent on talent identification, recruiting, and the transfer portal. Stevens has spent his career evaluating players and working with Spurs, giving him a perspective that can translate to roster construction at the college level.

He replaces Moore, who announced his retirement in July after a remarkable 21-season career at UConn across two separate tenures. Moore was part of four national championship teams, 1999, 2004, 2023, and 2024, and transitioned into UConn’s full-time general manager role ahead of the 2025–26 season.

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For the Spurs, Stevens’ exit is a notable loss even if it does not directly affect the court. San Antonio has invested heavily in scouting and player development while building around Wembanyama, and Stevens was part of that process for five seasons. Now, he will take what he learned in San Antonio to Storrs.