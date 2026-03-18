Victor Wembanyama Saving NBA’s Falling Grace With Stern Wake-Up Call, Says Legend

The San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama has made a habit of getting into highlight reels with every move that feels impossible for others, but seems totally normal for the Frenchman. He has been redefining basketball standards in the NBA with every passing game. He has been the beacon of hope for the Spurs as they emerge as one of the key contenders to win the Championship this season while also chasing individual accolades.

In the recent episode of the RoadTrippinShow, former NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins lauded Wemby’s attitude for aiming to win multiple individual awards this season. “Wemby, thank you, bro. Like, seriously, thank you. Because for so many years players have tried to either sh– on certain accolades or individual accolades, or downplay being the face of the league. Wemby has done the complete opposite, and he is not doing it as a front; it comes from a real, authentic place. And this is what you call setting a bar,” Perkins stated.

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The former Boston Celtics man compared Wemby’s statement to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who once said that he would win the MVP one day. Eventually, he helped the Milwaukee Bucks win the Championship and also bagged the MVP. Perkins wants more young players to speak these things into existence.

Similarly, he also shares an example of Minnesota Timberwolves talisman Anthony Edwards, who once downplayed being the face of the league. Ant, while being a standout player of this generation for the Wolves, probably does not want the pressure that comes with those tags.

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However, later, he reassured that he could be the face of the league easily, but he doesn’t want to be associated with that tag; rather, he wants to continue doing the good work to improve his team’s chances of winning the Championship.

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Overall, Wembanyama has been the Spurs’ primary weapon, even though the team is extremely versatile without him. But his unique skill set makes them a strong favourite for the title this season. His verticality, ability to pluck balls out of the air in the paint, and his ability to convert that size into offense make him one of the most unplayable players in the NBA right now.

Averaging 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field. He surely is a major contender in both the MVP and DPOY conversations.

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With him leading the line, the Spurs have a genuine chance of toppling the reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in the Western Conference Finals before heading on to lift the title. While many fans still believe that OKC is the clear favorite to defend their crown, Perkins is keeping faith in Wemby.

Kendrick Perkins backs Victor Wembanyama to lead the San Antonio Spurs to the Championship over OKC

NBA legend Kendrick Perkins is known for making bold calls ever since he shifted to broadcasting after his playing career. This season, he has continued his trend of bold calls, backing the San Antonio Spurs to win the Championship over the reigning champions and favorites, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

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During his recent episode of First Take, Perkins backed his instincts and Victor Wembanyama‘s exceptional form. “Y’all know how I feel about the Oklahoma City Thunder. That’s my home away from home, but dammit, I’m going to say this again on national television, the San Antonio Spurs are going to win the NBA championship this year,” the former NBA Champion opined.

It is surely a bold call, given the Spurs’ really high level of play throughout the season under Mitch Johnson’s leadership. Even beyond Wemby, they have developed a great basketball identity that doesn’t force them to rely on an individual. So even though OKC winning again is the popular pick, Perkins is trusting the Frenchman to be the main man for San Antonio in the postseason.

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“I love how he’s found that balance… being a big man first to a guy that could stretch the floor, being a star and a leader in his role,” Perkins is completely sold on Wemby’s evolution from being an NBA superstar to a leader of this supremely talented Spurs outfit.

Overall, the conversation around the NBA Finals has already started heating up, and fans and analysts have their picks in the buildup to the postseason. While the Thunder bring experience from last season’s title, the Spurs have fluidity in their system, where anyone can create, and anyone can finish plays.

They have the weapons to hunt down any team in the league. So Perkins putting his money on San Antonio is bold but not really outrageous, as Mitch Johnson’s men surely have more than an edge heading into the playoffs.