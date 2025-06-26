Victor Wembanyama Sends Instant Reminder to Dylan Harper Over Spurs Future After NBA Draft

“Stay grounded. Keep working. Enjoy the moment—it goes fast.” That’s what Ron Harper Sr. has told his son Dylan for as long as he can remember. On Wednesday night, as the Spurs called his name with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft, that message hit harder than ever. In an instant, the dream became real—and so did the weight of living up to a legacy.

The welcome wagon didn’t take long to arrive. Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was one of the first to chime in, tweeting, “Welcome to the Spurs, Dylan Harper!! Thrilled to have him in SA!” Then came the message from the new face of the franchise, Victor Wembanyama, who posted a simple, powerful message on his Instagram story: “Welcome home.” But it was the private call, the one that happened after the draft, that said everything.

In a video posted to the Spurs’ Instagram, an undoubtedly ecstatic Harper is seen on a video call with his new superstar teammate. “Hey, I play for the Spurs, my name is Vic,” Wembanyama is heard saying. Harper, still soaking it all in, can barely contain his excitement. “I know who you is, my name is Dylan,” he says, laughing. “I think I am your teammate now. We lit man, this is going to be fun.”

And then, in an instant, the celebration turned into a mission statement. Wembanyama’s tone shifted. The fun was still there, but the message was clear. “We gon’ work for sure,” he told his new running mate. “You should celebrate tonight…. Rest a bit and then we’re going to get to work.” It was a friendly greeting, but it was also an instant reminder. The party was over. The work was just beginning.

