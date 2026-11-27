Victor Wembanyama seems to be taking the first defeat in this season’s NBA Cup series poorly. And the next team might pay the price for it. The San Antonio Spurs superstar wasted no time shifting his focus to the Los Angeles Lakers following Wednesday’s 116–111 NBA Cup loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite dropping 44 points, 16 rebounds, and two blocks in his return from back tightness, the 22-year-old center watched San Antonio suffer its first road defeat of the season and first setback in the Emirates NBA Cup group play.

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With the Western Conference’s top two teams colliding on Friday night at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Wemby made clear that the group-stage finale carries urgency.

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Asked after losing to the Blazers about facing Luka Doncic & Co. at home, Wemby delivered a direct assessment.

“Must win. You know, we need to take that lead. Big game, big, big game,” Wembanyama said, clearly not complacent about the Spurs holding the top spot in West Group C with a +48 differential.

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The Lakers are fourth with -9. The Blazers hold the second spot, improving to +12.

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Before turning to Friday’s showdown, Wembanyama also broke down what went wrong down the stretch in Portland, where Deni Avdija banked a three-pointer with 37.9 seconds remaining to seal the Blazers’ win.

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Asked for his overall thoughts on the contest, Wemby pointed to late-game execution rather than a poor team showing.

“Very interesting game. I think they played well. I think we didn’t play terrible,” Wembanyama explained. “It was really details at the end. Things that we did wrong and things that also went right for them.”

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Pressed on whether San Antonio’s performance offered encouraging signs, particularly regarding his shot selection and taking what the defense gave him, the ‘Shunk’ artist acknowledged progress while emphasizing that the group still has work to do.

“We’ve definitely gotten better at it. Now, obviously it wasn’t enough, but it’s on the good way.”

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Wemby is already recalibrating for a comeback after San Antonio fell to 15-4 following its loss in Portland. The Spurs host the Lakers on Friday in the final NBA Cup group-stage game, with the winner advancing to the Knockout Rounds, provided the Trail Blazers beat the Warriors in the other West Group C finale. Wemby hopes to send Los Angeles into a wild-card battle after their game.

Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic shape up for head-to-head showdown

The stakes inside Frost Bank Center extend well beyond regular-season bragging rights. The Lakers enter Friday atop the Western Conference at 15–3, sitting a half-game ahead of second-place San Antonio at 15–4. Both clubs also hold 2–1 records in NBA Cup West Group C alongside the Blazers and Warriors. That means Friday’s winner moves to 3–1 to claim the group crown and advance to the knockout rounds.

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A Lakers victory would hand them the head-to-head tiebreaker over San Antonio. Conversely, a Spurs win would push San Antonio to 3–1 and virtually lock up Group C thanks to its +48 point differential, which towers over LA’s and Portland’s differentials.

The matchup also pits the league’s top two early MVP candidates head-to-head. Luka Doncic leads the NBA in scoring at 36.6 points while dishing out 7.7 assists per game for a Lakers squad that is 7–1 on the road. Wemby is third in the NBA at 30.7 points per game, adding 12.5 rebounds and a league-best 3.8 blocks through 18 games.

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Inside the paint, Lakers center Walker Kessler is posting 14.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in his first season in Los Angeles. He acknowledged how much stronger and more physical the Alien looks ahead of their first meeting since 2024.

“He’s obviously older, more mature,” Kessler said after the Lakers practice on Wednesday. “I think he plays a lot more physical now. A lot stronger. It’s going to be a team effort. It’ll be a challenge for sure. But I think we’re ready.”

Both sides will enter the contest shorthanded in the backcourt. Los Angeles remains without guard Austin Reaves due to a bruised left heel, though he was upgraded to questionable for Friday. San Antonio is navigating absences from De’Aaron Fox (shin) and Dylan Harper (hip).

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JJ Redick also set a similar tone to Wemby about Friday’s matchup when he said, “We’re either going to be contenders, or we’re going to be a fake team.”

Which team establishes itself as a contender will be decided come Friday.