Victor Wembanyama Shares Update on Friend After Issuing Missing Report

Victor Wembanyama arrived in Philadelphia today with a huge load off his mind. After the San Antonio Spurs blew the 76ers out 91-131, he had more than one positive update in the post-game presser. His missing friend, Elijah Hoard, had been found. Hoard had been missing since February 27 in Chicago. But after Wemby rallied help through his online popularity and with support of some Bulls legends, the 23-year-old was reunited with loved ones safe and sound.

Wemby had been repeatedly sharing the missing reports for Hoard, whose brother Jaylen Hoard is a basketball player overseas, on his social media about since Monday. He tagged Chicago legends, Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard to use their reach to spread the word.

On Tuesday, when he was asked about it, he was glad to tell the room, “They found him.” You could feel the weight lifted off the room with his statement.

He revealed it’s the first time he’s been through such a scary experience when a person he knows has gone missing. “I’m so happy… we’ve been close for a long time, his family and mine… that was the first time I saw this case as a close person. I’m very, very relieved.”

Details are currently obscure yet Wemby was full of gratitude for everyone who aided this cause. Almost immediately after the game, he reshared the presser with an added note of thanks. “Elijah has been found safe!

Thank you to everyone who shared the information. You all played a part in this. 🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

Fans were just as relieved and happy for Hoard and his loved ones, including Wemby. It brought a tense, week-long nightmare to an emotional conclusion.

For the young phenom, who is often viewed through the lens of his on-court dominance, the ordeal provided a rare, humanizing glimpse into his life off the hardwood, proving that even a global icon isn’t immune to the anxieties of a family crisis.

Victor Wembanyama’s community-led effort ensured Elijah Hoard’s safety

French resident, Elijah Hoard was in Chicago visiting his father, Antwon for 10 days in February. His father dropped him off at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on Friday which were his last known whereabouts. He never got on the flight to go back home prompting a missing report.

Hoard suffered from some unspecified mental illness which made his disappearance more concerning. He also didn’t have enough money on him to take him very far.

Hoard’s family had been working tirelessly with local authorities, noting that his phone had been turned off shortly after the drop-off. Meanwhile Wemby reached out to the online community to help. The efforts paid off within 24 hours of Wemby’s posts.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed that Hoard was located in good health, though specific details regarding his whereabouts during the missing period have not been disclosed. The news allows a collective sigh of relief for Spurs organization as they head into a critical stretch of the season. With a huge stressor off their star, they can now refocus on the court.