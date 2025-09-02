Victor Wembanyama Shows off Noticeable Change in NASA Tour as Latest Health Update Emerges

Victor Wembanyama, the 7’4” sensation dubbed “The Alien,” traded hardwood for high-tech as he toured NASA’s Johnson Space Center this week. Cameras caught him climbing into a lunar rover, signing a hatch like a space VIP, and soaking in the Mission Control atmosphere. But this wasn’t just a sightseeing trip. Observers couldn’t help but notice he carried himself a little differently: stronger, sturdier, like a frame being prepared for a grueling NBA campaign. There’s been quiet chatter around Wemby’s health and readiness, and his appearance in Houston may have been more telling than it first appeared.

Reports from Los Angeles added clarity to that buzz. “I’m told he played in some recent full-court runs at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles,” veteran NBA insider Marc Stein said, “and, just so you know, is said to have looked quite stellar.” For a player who managed just 46 games in his rookie season due to deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder, that observation hinted at more than just recovery: transformation.

At NASA, Wemby embodied the blend of spectacle and substance that has followed him since his draft day. “From the court to the cosmos, Wemby’s got game,” NASA’s Johnson Space Center posted on X, sharing his stops at the Vehicle Mockup Facility and Mission Control. The images showed a player not just soaking in the sights but also looking more imposing, a detail the internet quickly picked up on.

The San Antonio Spurs, who’ve staked their future on the 21-year-old phenom, remain tight-lipped about the details of Wemby’s off-season regimen. Yet, between the high-profile NASA visit and reports of full-speed scrimmages in Los Angeles, the signs point to a player regaining both rhythm and readiness, one whose frame now looks more prepared for the toll of an 82-game season.

Wemby’s Offseason Transformation

Victor Wembanyama didn’t just bulk up, he made a statement. During an appearance on Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls, Wemby revealed he’s now up to 245 pounds, a dramatic increase from his rookie weight of 215. He emphasized that the transformation wasn’t about sheer mass, but “putting my body through things it’s not used to doing and allowing my range of movement and strength,” a claim that aligns with reports of carefully curated physical growth.

His offseason training wasn’t conventional either. Wemby traveled to Zhengzhou, China, where he spent over a week at a Shaolin temple amid rigid Kung Fu drills; everything from balance exercises to 1,000-per-day kicks, all aimed at honing mobility, agility, and mental resilience. “It was more than 1,000 kicks to do per day… that proved even tougher than playing four quarters,” he later reflected, sharpening both body and mind.

His development was already evident on the court in Year 2. Across 46 games, Wemby averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game. His three-point accuracy climbed from 32.5% to 35.2%, a mark that now aligns with positional averages despite high volume, adding a new layer to his offensive arsenal. Now, analysts and fans are eager to see whether he can mirror that progress in his post game. Kendrick Perkins put it plainly: “Kevin Garnett is somebody he needs to be working with because he was an underrated post player who doesn’t get enough credit for his bag and what he was able to do on the low block,” advice he seemed to have taken.