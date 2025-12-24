Victor Wembanyama Sparks Debate by Copying Famous NFL Tradition After Halting Thunder

Victor Wembanyama is THAT guy for the San Antonio Spurs, and he knows it. Despite playing on restricted minutes, the French star is making an impact. Well, his team handed the Oklahoma City Thunder their fourth loss on Tuesday. However, it was the epic new post-win celebration that was stealing all the attention.

A big drum with “Go Spurs Go” written over it sat near the sideline. The 21-year-old center beat the instrument near the fans’ section, popularly known as “The Jackals.” And then what? The jam-packed happy faces in Frost Bank Center joined in with cheers and claps.

Interestingly enough, it was Victor Wembanyama’s idea to introduce this new tradition for the Spurs. The reason? He wished to replicate the electrifying stadium atmosphere of European soccer in San Antonio. “It’s been an idea,” the Spurs big man said. “And now it’s a project.”

Well, looks like Wemby is infusing the European style of celebration into a deeply American sport like basketball. However, for many fans, this latest move has turned into a matter of debate. Some of them believe that the French prodigy is imitating the NFL’s rituals, while others feel that the European soccer culture is entering the US.

Victor Wembanyama’s new tradition has an interesting resemblance, and fans have noticed it

The NBA community never misses the details, and Wemby’s latest drum celebration caught their attention. Comments like “Vikings of the NBA!?,” “So they’re the Vikings now,” and “Spurs tryna be the Vikings” flooded the post. With Vikings lore often linked to skin-headed frame drums, commonly compared to modern shamanic ritual drums, fans quickly connected the dots as Victor Wembanyama beat the instrument.

Meanwhile, another set of fans said, “I love how everyone forgets the Vikings stole this from the Icelandic national football team.” Now, Iceland’s football Viking Clap, a slow and synchronized rhythm paired with a booming “Huh!” chant. It rose to global fame during their fairytale Euro 2016 run. It became a symbol of unity and unexpected strength following the shock win over England.

“Wow!! I wonder where they came up with this very unique chant!?” somderivedented. Well, the Icelandic National Football Team’s then-captain Arnar Gunnarsson, who started the traditional claps and chants, inspired the Minnesota Vikings’ “Skol” chant. Therefore, many fans believe that Victor Wembanyama’s celebration is derived from the NFL.

On the other hand, fans also commended the 21-year-old. “He’s bringing the Euro fans vibes to the NBA 👏🔥,” they wrote. To be honest, the European audience in European games, precisely soccer, has set different standards of cheering for their teams. From fireworks, trash talking, to unique songs and rhythms, they are doing it all in style. Thus, for someone like Wembanyama who has grown up in such traditions, it only seems natural for him to introduce it in San Antonio.

Lastly, someone just reminded everyone that the Spurs defeated OKC once again. “OKC is worried bro. They really are. Welcome to the rivalry, bro.” Seems like Stephon Castle & Co. have taken the responsibility of tormenting SGA’s side. Previously, they shattered OKC’s NBA Cup dreams. And now, a 130-110 result adds to their worries. The Thunders lost two out of their last three games.

Old rituals wrapped in new celebrations, the San Antonio Spurs are flourishing in their Victor Wembanyama era. Sure, the drum beats aren’t fresh in the world of sports, but they are adding to the win-now mentality that the Spurs are bringing in this season.