Victor Wembanyama Takes Break From Basketball to Pursue Childhood Passion as Paris Outing Clip Goes Viral

You know him for those gravity-defying blocks and jumpers that make defenders rethink life choices. But when Victor Wembanyama recently stepped away from the court, he didn’t retreat to a beach in the Maldives or fire up a fashion collab. Nope. Wemby traded sneakers for strategy and went full Queen’s Gambit in Paris.

And the result? Viral videos, fan-packed parks, and a full-blown chess-basketball hybrid tournament that only he could dream up. Yes, folks, Victor Wembanyama just made chess cool again, without even wearing a hoodie indoors or quoting Sun Tzu. Let’s rewind and look at the fascinating saga of a 7’4″ NBA unicorn and his timeless love for kings, pawns, and rooks.

Believe it or not, Victor Wembanyama’s chess journey started way before he became the face of the Spurs. Around the age of 10, back when most of us were still figuring out how to save Mario, Wemby stumbled into a chess club at school. But don’t imagine some prodigy moment — his entry was as raw as they come.

In a recent chat with French International Master Julien Song, Wemby laughed about his humble beginnings: “I remember the first thing the chess club coach asked me when I arrived was, ‘You know what castling is?’ I did not.” He stuck with the game for about six months, slowly absorbing the basics. And while basketball was clearly his main dish, chess became the intellectual appetizer that never quite left the plate.

Fast-forward to December 28, 2024. While most NBA stars were shopping or sipping overpriced lattes, Victor Wembanyama was out in Washington Square Park playing chess with fans, in the rain. And this wasn’t some staged PR move. He casually posted about it on social media, showed up, and went head-to-head with random challengers.

Final score?

Wemby: 2 wins

Professionals: 2 wins

Fans: Wet but ecstatic

When asked why he did it, his answer was as classic as it gets: “I like chess because it challenges the brain big time.” A 7’4” NBA phenom pulling up to the park to play chess in streetwear? That’s peak millennial crossover. The man is basically a walking TED Talk at this point.

Enter the “Hoop Gambit”: Wemby’s Masterstroke

And just when you thought he couldn’t top the NYC rain match, boom! On July 20, 2025, Victor Wembanyama hosted the first-ever “Hoop Gambit” in his hometown of Le Chesnay, France. Think Coachella meets Bobby Fischer… if Bobby Fischer could dunk.

The event?

Chess tournament with competitors aged 5 to 91

One-on-one and 3-on-3 basketball battles

Custom-designed courts by Wemby himself

Sponsored by Nike, Chess.com, and the local chess club

Featuring appearances by Rudy Gobert and chess streamer Julien Song

The chess finale was nothing short of cinematic. International Master Yovann Gatineau stormed through six wins, capped off with a tidy 13-move draw in the final round to seal the victory. The man played like he was speedrunning the Queen’s Gambit on Expert Mode. Wemby didn’t just host — he created a whole culture moment.

It doesn’t stop there. Victor Wembanyama even has a Chess.com profile under the name VictorWembanyamaYT, which he’s used to quietly stay connected to the game online since July 2022. While his ratings aren’t public (yet), the username alone is enough to confirm — the man’s not just a tourist in this space.

And then there was the time he played a chess move with Benny the Bull during an NBA game intro on January 6, 2025. Picture this: a 7-foot-four center, full game face on, sliding a knight across the board mid-introduction. The Bulls lost that game — and probably the next few — but hey, the mascot got checkmated in style.

via Imago Feb 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Just days ago, Victor Wembanyama took to a livestream in Paris to play a chess match against French YouTuber Inoxtag. Final tally? Two wins and a draw for Wemby. The only thing more impressive was that he wrapped up the match early, smiling: “I’ve got basketball practice tomorrow morning.” Now that’s discipline.

For Wemby, this isn’t about filling time between practices. It’s a lifestyle — a way to stay sharp off the court. Whether he’s drawing in his sketchbook, building with Lego, or dismantling IMs on the chessboard, Victor Wembanyama has shown he’s built differently, not just physically, but mentally as well. While some players unwind by binge-watching Netflix, Wemby is over here pushing pawns and planning forks like it’s Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The “Hoop Gambit” might just be the first pawn in a much bigger game. Wemby’s already teased dreams of a chess event during NBA All-Star Weekend, and frankly, it’s about time someone made that happen. Who wouldn’t want to see Giannis try to pronounce “en passant”?

With all this momentum, Victor Wembanyama isn’t just building a legacy on the hardwood. He’s crafting a dual-sport empire — where dunk contests and endgames share the same spotlight. If you thought this guy was just a basketball prodigy, you’re not playing the full board.