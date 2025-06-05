Victor Wembanyama Takes Drastic Travel Decision Amid Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

What is the one thing that Victor Wembanyama loves the most? Well, it’s hard to know the answer to that by ourselves. However, if one of your answers was ‘travelling and exploring’, then it may just be true. In the 2 years that Wemby has been the focus of attention of the NBA world, fans have seen him travel more than his fair share. From visiting art galleries in San Antonio to playing soccer in Costa Rica, the French star loves to expand his horizon by seeing the interesting parts of the world by himself.

When you have a 4-year, $55.175 million contract, then why not spend some of that money to travel far? Now, from the looks of his recent social media update, the Spurs star has gone as far as one could go.

A few hours ago, Wembanyama took to his official Instagram account to share a story with his 4.4 million followers. The same highlighted a video, shot by Wemby himself, that showed him exploring the Great Wall of China! From the shadow, it was seen that Wemby was sporting a hat. Makes sense, since Beijing is currently reporting a temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, while San Antonio is a lot cooler at around 26 degrees Celsius. The warmth, however, did not matter when looking at the mesmerizing view that Wemby and several other tourists got to see from one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

Victor Wembanyama’s visit to China was certainly a drastic one. He had dropped no prior warning that he had planned to go there. Despite that, the 21-year-old certainly seemed to be having the time of his life there. Social media updates by other people showed the player spending time at a restaurant (looking huge in comparison to the furniture), enjoying the delicacies of the place, walking around in a mall, and enjoying the sights as other people around him were recording him either with cameras or their phones.

Given the way he drastically went to Beijing, it is also hard to know when the player intends to return. Fortunately, the next NBA season won’t begin until late October, so Wemby can take all the time he needs.

However, if all goes well, Victor Wembanyama might not want to stay in China for long. He would want to return to San Antonio so that he can train with Kevin Durant as a teammate.

Will Kevin Durant join the San Antonio Spurs?

With the NBA off-season in full swing for all but 2 teams, the race to make changes for the upcoming season has begun. If there is one squad that certainly needs to make things right for themselves, it is the San Antonio Spurs. After all, the recent season showed that even having a star cast of Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul is not enough to push them upwards on the Western Conference chart. Furthermore, Wemby’s season-ending deep vein thrombosis, sustained back in February, showed that the team needs another reliable player to fall back on. Therefore, the Spurs might take a leaf out of the Warriors’ book and get a star veteran for themselves.

According to Athlon Sports and Arizona Sports radio talk show host John Gambadoro, Kevin Durant’s camp is eyeing a move to the San Antonio Spurs this summer. This would add a major offensive force to the team. Even though Durant is 37 years old, he still averaged 36.5 minutes of playtime in the regular season and averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists throughout 62 games. The Spurs are already reportedly looking to add Rutgers guard Dylan Harper to their young core, looking to get ready to compete for the postseason next year. Durant’s presence would accelerate the timeline of their roster and put them in place to compete for a title. The prowess and experience he would bring would help the Spurs a long way, even if it is for the short term.

The Spurs need a new offensive force as much as Kevin Durant might want to part ways with the Phoenix Suns. After all, the team’s season was nothing short of a disappointment. Instead of improving upon the prior season, they finished 36-46. As highlighted by Last Word On Sports, the 15x All-Star’s main focus, at this time, would be to simply be more successful. He needs to be on a promising team that’ll be taken seriously, and be maximized individually.

Victor Wembanyama is a rising star. He is still in the early process of transforming the Spurs into a championship-contending team. Durant is someone who Wemby respects, as he once said, “He’s my youth icon”, and “I made it clear to him that I wanted to learn from him and perhaps steal one or two of his secret techniques”.

How the discussion regarding a potential trade will go would only be answered in due course. Till then, let’s hope a shift does not happen while Wemby is still in China. He should be present to see this big change occurring in his organization.