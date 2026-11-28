Before the Paris Olympics, Victor Wembanyama said his goal was to beat Team USA in the final. “You know the Olympics are in Paris in 2024,” he said, adding that there would be “no more perfect occasion” to win his first title with France. The final came, and Team USA won. Now the 22-year-old is repeating the challenge, and this time he said it after a win of his own.

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Speaking in French after the Spurs rallied past the Lakers at Frost Bank Center, Wembanyama was asked whether France has enough talent to challenge the Americans.

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“We have what it takes to beat them every year. The previous generation has already beaten them in the group stage [in the Tokyo Olympics]. But yeah, of course. Today, when the French national team enters a competition, the ambition is nothing less than gold,” Wembanyama said.

The remarks came on a night that already had a lot of meaning for the Spurs. San Antonio erased a 20-point deficit to beat the Lakers 99-96 and reach the NBA Cup quarterfinals, and Victor Wembanyama scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, so the question about the Americans arrived after a performance against the sport’s other top team. The answer was also timely, because he was already looking ahead to the 2027 FIBA World Cup.

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The World Cup is scheduled for Aug. 27 to Sept. 12 in Qatar. Wembanyama said it also serves as a qualifying tournament for the Olympics. France secured its place on Friday with an 81-73 win over Estonia, improving to 8-1 in the European qualifiers, but Wemby was with the Spurs and wasn’t on the roster.

When asked if he was looking ahead, his answer was short. “Of course. Of course,” he said, adding that “the goal is to win every competition with the French national team.”

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The former No. 1 pick himself pointed to the Tokyo group stage, where France’s previous generation beat the Americans. It also has a history that cuts the other way. Team USA defeated France in the final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and the hosts lost to Team USA in the Paris final to claim silver. So France has beaten the Americans in a group game and lost both gold-medal matchups, which is the gap Wembanyama says the current group can close.

Wembanyama’s confidence is consistent. Ahead of Paris, he told reporters his “goal is to beat Team USA,” and he backed it by helping France reach the final. The loss gave him a clearer idea of what he is up against, since Team USA’s roster in Paris included stars such as Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Anthony Edwards. The game was close deep into the fourth quarter, with the Americans leading 82-74 with 4:15 left.

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There is also a tactical angle. The World Cup and the Olympics use different calendars and rosters, so Team USA’s best players do not always play in both. France has Wembanyama in each case, and that continuity is part of his argument. If the Americans send a top group, the French have a player who can answer. If they don’t, Wembanyama is saying the French can win.

For now, the next step is the World Cup, where Wembanyama will have to turn the claim into results. The Americans do not need to respond to the comments, and they probably won’t. But Victor Wembanyama has made clear that France is not aiming for another silver medal.