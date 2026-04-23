Victor Wembanyama’s Game 3 Availability in Doubt As Shams Charania Updates Spurs Star’s Condition After Concussion

Once more Spurs fans’ worst fears have manifested. Right after he was crowned the first unanimous DPOY in NBA history, Victor Wembanyama’s status is now the subject of nailbiting suspense. Since taht jarring fall in Tuesday night’s Game 2 ruled him out for the rest of the game, San Antonio can do nothing but wait on pins and needles. Without the center, the San Antonio Spurs suffered a 103-106 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, evening out the series. But their chances to reclaim the series just got slimmer as the clock ticks down on a 48-hour protocol. Till that period passes, the Spurs’ hopes for a deep run may hinge entirely on a medical clearance.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on NBA Today that while the reigning, unanimous Defensive Player of the Year reported to the team facility on Wednesday morning, he has officially entered the league’s rigorous concussion protocol. That puts the Spurs in its first major crisis of the 2026 postseason.

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“I’m told Victor Wembanyama did report to the Spurs facility this morning and his status is uncertain for Game 3,” Charania said. “Last night when Victor Wembanyama was evaluated, he was diagnosed with a concussion, so that timeline for that protocol started last night. Right now he’s in the concussion protocol. That means he cannot participate in unrestricted activities in these 48 hours and that will be Thursday night.”

The injury occurred during the second quarter of Game 2 when Wemby stumbled on a drive to the basket. He fell face-first and slammed his chin against the Frost Bank Center floor. He appeared visibly dazed on the way to the locker room. After evaluation, he was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

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The loss of their 7’3″ center proved catastrophic for San Antonio’s rhythm. He was on the floor for only 12 minutes during which he made 5 points, 4 rebounds, and a block. Without the DPOY, the Blazers had all the room to attack the paint. Despite a late 13-0 run to open the fourth quarter, the Spurs ultimately lost, resetting the series to 1-1 before heading to Portland.

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The Spurs, historically notorious for their cautious player health approach, is already taking measures to bring the 22-year-old back healthy soon. But right now, as their postseason survival depends on him, it’s become a race against the clock for this team.

Spurs in a crucial 48-hour window monitoring Victor Wembanyama

As per Shams Charania’s report, the Spurs are toeing a fine line between the playoff schedule and the league’s concussion protocol. Under NBA guidelines, the Concussion protocol involves a 48-hour waiting period, symptom free rest, and gradually completing a series of exertion steps like moving from non-contact drills to full contact basketball practice without symptoms re-appearing.

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Charania noted that while “unrestricted” work is off the table until at least Thursday night, the 22-year-old phenom is already attempting to start the process. “He could do some gradual light work starting tonight [April 22] if his symptoms don’t worsen,” Charania explained.

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Despite the multi-step process, Charania also confirmed that Wemby and the team are not ruling out a Game 3 return. “I am told that Victor Wembanyama is hopeful to travel with the team on Thursday to Portland but he and the team won’t know for sure until then. The Spurs are taking this very much day by day with Wemby.”

Yet it would be presumptuous to think Wemby could return immediately after the 48 hours end on Thursday. The average recovery timeline for a concussion is typically seven to ten days. Though the postseason often sees teams push for the absolute minimum window of 48 to 72 hours.

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While San Antonio is not the type of franchise to push it, the stakes have never been this high in a long time. With the French phenom on the floor in Game 1, where he exploded for 35 points and five rebounds, the Spurs created an early lead on a 111-98 win. After he left the floor in the first half of Game 2, the Spurs lost a 14-point lead. There’s clearly a difference with and without Wemby on the floor. As the series moves to Portland, the only positive sign might be Wemby’s presence on the team plane.