While everyone saw Victor Wembanyama put on one of the most dominant performances in NBA history, the prelude to it may have been the exact instigation he needed. It all came to a chaotic sequence during Saturday night’s 114-91 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans. Right after that, Wemby turned merciless on the Pelicans, closing the night with a historic 50 points, 19 rebounds, five blocks, and four steals in just 32 minutes with time to spare. Yet while the box score highlighted Wemby’s historic efficiency, a newly surfaced clip breaks down the chippy second quarter behind it.

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A social media video has pulled back the curtain on the heated, NSFW exchanges that nearly boiled over at Frost Bank Center. Because the viral breakdown relies on a narrator interpreting on-court footage rather than direct microphone audio, the exact dialogue remains unverified. The clip, however, seemingly captures both Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox erupting at Pelicans players during two separate first-half scuffles.

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The first flashpoint occurred with nine minutes remaining in the second quarter after Pelicans forward Karlo Matković fouled Wembanyama. New Orleans forward Jaron Pierre Jr. shoved the 7’4 star from behind. Some observers believe that he accidentally collided with Keldon Johnson, but Wemby was furious anyway.

According to the breakdown, Wemby immediately whirled around and unleashed an explicit tirade at Pierre, yelling, “F—k are you doing? What the f—k?” before Pierre seemingly replied, “What?”

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Spurs forward Keldon Johnson quickly stepped between the two to defend his teammate, reportedly telling Pierre, “Chill out, n——.”

Fan Pulse STEPHEN A. HAD OLD LEBRON FOOTAGE READY. IS THAT FAIR GAME? Yes. If it's public footage, it's fair game. No. Digging up old clips is just petty. Only if it proves a point about basketball. If you're threatening to expose it, show us the footage! 92JDSH6 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

The narrator noted that Stephon Castle got off the bench to intervene, but Tobias Harris, who is currently sidelined with a left calf strain, held him back. Officials assessed technical fouls to both Pierre and Johnson for the exchange.

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Just over five minutes later, with 3:49 left before halftime, tensions flared again when Fox gave Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears a two-handed shove following a backcourt violation. In the clip of the confrontation, Fears apparently barked at Fox, “You a b——!” before Fox fired back, “What you call me now? N——, I’ll beat your a—!”

Fears seems to say, “You’re not doing s—-!”

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Both players had to be separated on the floor, and Fears told the refs, “You didn’t watch him put his hands on my face?”

The officials gave Fox a tech at first, which led to him arguing his case, claiming, “He’s also talking s—-.” Castle was watching this from the outside of the scuffle. Less than two minutes later, he threw a dunk on Fears and seemed to say something to Fears right as he came down.

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But that wasn’t the only response from the Spurs side.

Rather than letting New Orleans’ physical tactics knock him off rhythm, Wemby used both altercations as fuel to bury an undermanned Pelicans roster missing Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Bennedict Mathurin, and Dejounte Murray. Immediately after Pierre’s shove and the double technicals, Wembanyama rattled off seven consecutive points, including a baseline spin past Yves Missi for a thunderous one-handed slam.

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Following Fox and Fears’ second-quarter skirmish, the French phenom answered once more with five straight points, pushing San Antonio to a 61-45 halftime lead. By then, he had already logged 32 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks, and three steals, which is a single-game record this season by itself.

From there, San Antonio completely overwhelmed New Orleans as the Spurs improved to 14-3 and sit tied with the Los Angeles Lakers atop the Western Conference.

While Fox finished with just five points, he orchestrated the offense with 10 assists in 26 minutes, helping the Spurs record 30 assists overall. Stephon Castle chipped in 19 points and six assists. Despite San Antonio playing a second straight game without Dylan Harper, his teammates outgunned New Orleans in shooting even without Wemby’s historic production.

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On the other side, Fears celebrated his 100th consecutive NBA appearance with a team-high 29 points on 9-of-17 shooting alongside five rebounds and four assists, while Jordan Poole added 25 points off the bench.

After responding to the Pelicans on the scoreboard, Wembanyama checked out for good with 6:29 left in the fourth quarter. He capped the night by drilling a three-pointer to reach 50 points. He finished two shy of his career high while letting his game deliver the final word after a fiery night in San Antonio.