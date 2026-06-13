Victor Wembanyama’s Teammate Calls Out Knicks Fans for Tossing Eggs Despite Spurs Star Shrugging It Off

The love for a team and civility blurred during a volatile 2026 NBA Finals series that even a Brooklyn native was left disappointment. After the San Antonio Spurs blew up their lead in Game 4, the New York Knicks fans targeted them outside their team hotel. Viral videos showed locals hurling eggs, shouting obscenities, flipping off and booing directly at sophomore sensation Victor Wembanyama and his teammates outside the Ritz-Carlton NoMad. While Wemby’s response contrasted his reaction to the attacks on Spurs fans, his teammate Julian Champagnie refused to let the toxic crowd behavior slide.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Appearing on SiriusXM’s NBA Radio with hosts Mitch Lawrence and former NBA player, Eddie Johnson, the Spurs forward didn’t dignify the fan behavior that’s become a raging debate these Finals. “All we can do as players and as a team, as an organization is just move with class… Not partaking in that, not paying too much attention to it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in Staten Island and raised in Brooklyn, Champagnie is obviously familiar with Knicks fan culture and what the team’s return to the Finals means for the city. But he doesn’t condone the behavior in response to both wins and losses.

“Obviously I don’t really feel like we deserve or anybody deserves that no matter what the outcome is, win, lose or draw. At the end of the day, it’s just a basketball game. I don’t think anyone should be getting eggs tossed at them for anything. So it is what it is. Being from there I’m pretty used to that. So I kind of figured out that’s what it was going to look like after the game. It’s just not becoming.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While all the Spurs players were rained with boos and expletives, Wemby was targetted with eggs. Naturally his teammate felt some way about that. Strikingly, the native New Yorker calling out the actions contrasts how Wemby himself and the NYPD reacted to the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victor Wembanyama is unbothered after NYPD officially investigates viral incident

Despite videos going viral online, the NYPD bizarrely claimed to have “nothing on file” regarding the hotel assault. Obviously, Spurs nation didn’t like that. To a fanbase that saw its fellow fans get mobbed in New York, have their jerseys ripped off, and in many cases left bloodied and battered, the NYPD’s inaction felt like rug-sweeping.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spurs beat writer Dusty Garza later confirmed that the intense public and media scrutiny forced law enforcement officials into an abrupt about-face. Taking to social media platform X, Garza officially confirmed that authorities have launched an active investigation into the egg-throwing on Wemby.

While the NYPD is taking the issue with belated seriousness, Wembanyama was unaffected. When reporters pressed the French phenom o Friday, Wemby pretty much shrugged it off. “I didn’t really think much of it,” he told reporters. “I just saw that one video of the eggs. I didn’t see any other one. But it’s OK. I don’t dislike it. Obviously, it’s not good at all. But it doesn’t bother me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wembanyama also revealed that the ambush involved more than just eggs. “We did hear some things, yeah,” he said. “I didn’t see any. I don’t have no idea. I think it was a bottle because it was like water on the bus. But I don’t know. I didn’t see anything.”

Wemby’s unbothered stance for an attack on himself contrasted his reaction to when he found out Spurs fans were attacked after Game 3. He was visibly flustered and called the behavior, “unacceptable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While he condemned the situation, Champagnie also took Wemby’s lead and didn’t let the the noise affect them with Game 5 on the line. While the Knicks only need one win to end a five-decade championship drought, the Spurs have to win every game here on for a better cinematic end to their season.