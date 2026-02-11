VIDEO: Bronny James Steals LeBron’s Viral Move in Lakers vs Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers have been looking for any possible way to build chemistry, which has taken shape as a fun pregame ritual led by veteran leader LeBron James. Tonight, however, with James sitting out the game against the San Antonio Spurs with arthritis, it was son Bronny James who took on the duties.

The ritual consists of the team forming a circle while James launches the ball into the air, and everyone making a synchronized crouch when James catches it. The move has gone viral on social media after clips of it were uploaded before Lakers games.

This isn’t the first time the younger James has taken over his father’s pre-game duties. During a January 7th matchup against the Spurs that the Lakers lost, 91-107, Bronny was seen performing the move with a few of his teammates before tipoff.

This is a developing story.