VIDEO: Dennis Schroder Risks NBA Punishment After Audacious Gesture Toward NBA Ref

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder has been garnering a lot of attention recently for all the wrong reasons. The German star recently had a bizarre courtside exchange with a fan following their loss to the Detroit Pistons. In the last few months, the German star has been involved in multiple altercations with referees, players, and now also with fans. On Sunday, when the Cavs were playing against the Boston Celtics, the German star was involved in another infamous incident, which could land him in trouble.

So the incident happened in the fourth quarter of the game between the Celtics and the Cavaliers, where multiple Cavs star where pushing and shoving with Queta to take control of the ball. Schroder was at first a bystander of the tussle, and later he also joined in, along with Jaylon Tyson and Donovan Mitchell.

The situation got too tense, hence the referees stepped on the court to separate the players, and during that instance, Schroder slapped the referee’s hands to get it off him. This was a spontaneous reaction from the German star and could attract punishment from the NBA for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Cavaliers eventually lost the game 98-109 with the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way for the hosts. Whereas Schroder had a forgettable night at the TD Garden as he only recorded two points, two assists, and three rebounds in 20 minutes. Schroder was traded to the Cavs during this deadline from the Sacramento Kings. Interestingly, the veteran guard has now played for 11 different NBA teams in his career. The 32-year-old continues to be a valuable player for any team with his efficiency and scoring from the bench. He is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 40.6% from the field.

This is not the only time Schroder has gotten involved in any altercation since joining the Cavs. He had a beef with a fan during the Pistons’ defeat. A few days ago, in their revenge against the Pistons, he had another altercation, which again became viral.

Dennis Schroder calls out Pistons cornerstone Cade Cunningham for not answering after MVP chants

Unlike Schroder’s interactions with fans, referees, and players, his altercation with Pistons star Cade Cunningham was more or a friendly banter. During the game, the Pistons crowd kept chanting ‘MVP’ whenever Cunningham was in action during last Tuesday’s game against the Cavaliers.

In the middle of the game, Schroder had an interaction with his former teammate Cunningham, where the German star called out the Pistons’ cornerstone for not answering his call after he left the team. “Don’t talk to me now. I tried to call you and you’re not answering the phone,” Schroder said. “You got the MVP chants and now you not answering the phone no more huh? I got you though.”

It was more a friendly banter from Schroder to his former teammate. It seems like Cunningham has not kept much contact with the 32-year-old, and so he came up with a taunt to throw him off during the game to break his concentration. Overall, it is extremely tough for anyone to keep track of where Schroder is up to, given that he has changed teams so frequently in the NBA.