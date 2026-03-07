VIDEO: Dillon Brooks Seemingly Returns to Court After DUI Arrest

Dillon Brooks, who plays forward for the Phoenix Suns, found himself in the news at the start of Friday due to his arrest on a suspected DUI charge. Around 1 a.m., approximately one mile south of Thunderbird Road on Scottdale Road, the 30-year-old forward was stopped for traffic violations. Authorities took Brooks into custody at 1:33 in the morning after investigating on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was later moved to the Scottsdale City Jail. Now, hours later, he’s seemingly back on the court.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This came to light after a video of the Suns star emerged on the internet, where he’s seen practicing on the court after a hectic past few hours. Brooks can be seen taking shots in the clip. Although it might come as a surprise to many, it shouldn’t, as the 30-year-old was released just a few hours after being taken to jail at around 3:30 a.m. According to ESPN, the DUI arrest was marijuana-related, and he passed the breathalyzer test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his release, he even apologized to his teammates for his actions while attending his team’s game on Friday night. “We woke up to it this morning. Just hate to see it for him, but he’s human,” Brooks teammate Collin Gillespie said. “We’re all humans. We’re not above anybody else. We all make mistakes. He knows that. He owned it. He’s apologized to the team, but we’ve got his back. Human beings make mistakes; we all make mistakes. Learn from it.”

Imago Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Orlando Magic in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“He’s just in the public eye more than any other regular human being,” Gillespie further stated after the game. “That stuff goes on every day, and you just don’t hear about it from other people because it’s not ‘Dillon Brooks’ per se.” It seems like after making amends with his teammates and members of the Suns organization, as he witnessed his team secure a solid 118-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Dillon Brooks headed straight to the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he didn’t talk to any reporters after the game. His actions show that the veteran forward is not proud of what he did the other night, as he hopes to get back on track as soon as possible. That’s great for the Suns, who have relied heavily on Dillon Brooks this season. He’s been instrumental for his team, but has missed each of the past five games because of a fractured hand, which seems to be getting better as well, with him returning to the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest visuals promise early return for Dillon Brooks

The latest clip of Phoenix Suns star Dillon Brooks isn’t just promising because of what happened last night, but also because the veteran has been dealing with a fractured left hand. He was supposed to be re-evaluated in about four to six weeks, meaning his return timeline was set to be around late March or early April. However, in the video, Brooks seems to be ahead of his return timeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) celebrates with teammates Devin Booker (1) and Jordan Goodwin (23) against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The forward is seen shooting buckets without much difficulty. This indicates that his return to the court could be sooner than expected. It goes without saying that this is great news for the Suns. Brooks has been phenomenal thus far this season. He’s averaging 20.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. This is significantly higher than his career averages of 14.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, without him, the Suns have held their ground pretty well, thanks to Devin Booker and the rest of the core players. Phoenix is 3-2 in the last five games without Dillon Brooks, and possesses a 36-27 season record. Nonetheless, Brooks’ return will only further help the Suns. As they are looking to make the playoffs after missing their shot last season.