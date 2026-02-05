Video Evidence Shows LeBron James’ Influence on Lakers After Gabe Vincent Trade

There is a belief in the sports world that once you become a seasoned veteran, you get to have a say in the team’s decision. It’s not new in the NBA as well. Recent reports after the Cleveland Cavaliers traded Darius Garland and De’Andre Hunter say that Donovan Mitchell wanted a roster change. Now, if we place the same scenario in the Los Angeles Lakers picture, then does LeBron James, too, hold such authority?

The simple answer could be yes. But why do I say this? You know, last month, ESPN’s story about the Lakers and Jeanie Buss exposed some harsh truths about the organization. The governor hasn’t been fond of Bron’s influence, his agent, Rich Paul, and Klutch Sports say. But now, as LA traded Gabe Vincent to the Atlanta Hawks for Luke Kennard and a 2032 second-round pick, an old video of James on the sidelines has surfaced on the internet.

In the viral clip, LeBron James was venting frustration about lost momentum. “WE KEEP STOPPING! IT’S HAPPENED A COUPLE OF TIMES! WE KEEP STOPPING MAN!” But that’s not all, sitting on the bench was the 29-year-old guard, Gabe Vincent. And Bron, right after his rant, and checking through the tape, pointed his head towards Vincent.

Now, let’s understand what frustrated James. The Akron Hammer voiced clear frustration with the Lakers after seeing possessions lose flow. He noticed sequences wherethey would ignite an attacking chance, yet teammates slowed the tempo. As a result, players held the ball, reset formations, or searched for safer options.

Therefore, defenders regained positioning and erased scoring lanes. LeBron expects immediate reads because delayed choices shrink space and reduce shot quality. Thus, he stressed sharper awareness and quicker reactions to maintain offensive rhythm. Meanwhile, LeBron also emphasized transition offense as a major strength.

He seemingly urged teammates to sprint, apply relentless pressure, and force mismatches early. Then, players must either finish at the rim, find open shooters, or continue motion. However, hesitation disrupts spacing and timing. The veteran forward views stalled breaks as squandered scoring chances and momentum killers.

LeBron James & Co. part ways with Gabe Vincent

The Los Angeles Lakers completed a smaller roster adjustment by landing Luke Kennard from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second-round selection on Thursday. Interestingly enough, the front office values Kennard’s elite perimeter touch to open driving lanes for Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-5 guard leads the NBA with 49.7% shooting from deep across 46 appearances, all as a reserve. Across nine seasons, Kennard owns a 44.2% three point mark. He posts 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 53.8% overall shooting.

Imago Jan 22, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) dunks during the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Following the trade that happened right before the Feb 5 deadline, the Lakers now hope to have nearly $60 million in available cap room, which increases flexibility. Additionally, the Lakers control three first-round selections in 2026, 2031, and 2023, strengthening their leverage in future negotiations.

Now, it’s difficult to say whether LeBron James had anything to do with Gabe Vincent’s trade. However, it is safe to say that the LA front office saw the prospect in Luke Kennard. And therefore, he’s now a Laker while Vincent will be a Hawk.