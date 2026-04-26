VIDEO: Fight Breaks Out Among NBA Fans at Target Center During Nuggets-Timberwolves Brawl

The biggest fight at Target Center on Saturday night was not just on the court. As tensions boiled over late in Game 4 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, a separate altercation broke out among fans in the stands, captured in a viral video that quickly spread across social media.

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The chaos came during Minnesota’s 112-96 Game 4 win, which gave them a commanding 3-1 series lead. Even before the final moments, the game had been physical throughout, with the Timberwolves battling through injuries, including Anthony Edwards exiting with a knee scare and Donte DiVincenzo suffering a season-ending Achilles tear early in the night.

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Tensions finally exploded in the closing seconds when Jaden McDaniels scored a late layup with the game already decided. Nikola Jokic took exception, sprinting down the floor to confront him, which led to shoving and a brief scrum near the Timberwolves bench. As players gathered, Julius Randle aggressively stepped in, escalating the situation and earning an ejection alongside Jokic.

At the same time, a separate altercation broke out in the stands. A viral video shows fans from both sides exchanging shoves and heated words while security quickly stepped in to separate them. While it did not escalate into anything resembling the chaos on the court, the moment captured how the tension inside the arena had spilled beyond the game itself.

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It remains unclear which group initiated the altercation, but the timing was notable. With most eyes locked on the confrontation between players, the situation in the stands unfolded almost unnoticed in real time.

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The NBA is expected to review the on-court incident, which could lead to fines or further discipline. As for the crowd altercation, no official reports have emerged regarding any serious consequences. All attention now shifts to Game 5 at Ball Arena, where tensions are unlikely to cool down.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves turning into heated rivalry

What started as a standard first-round matchup has quickly turned physical and emotional. Minnesota’s aggressive defense, led by McDaniels and anchored inside by Rudy Gobert, has consistently frustrated Jokic. Add in pre-series comments and on-court confrontations, and this series has taken on a far more personal edge than expected.

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Imago Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Every possession now carries extra weight. Minnesota has embraced the physical nature of the series, but injuries have created new challenges. With Edwards’ availability uncertain and DiVincenzo ruled out, the Timberwolves will need to rely on depth and defensive discipline to close out the series.

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Jokic’s frustration was evident in the closing moments, reflecting both the physical defense he has faced and the stakes of the series. Jamal Murray has carried much of the scoring load, but Denver will need more consistent production from its bench if it hopes to extend the series.

Minnesota now has a chance to close out the series in Game 5, but Denver returns home facing elimination with urgency. If Game 4 showed anything, it is that this matchup has crossed into something far more intense than a typical first-round series, and the next chapter could be even more volatile.