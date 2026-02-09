Video: LeBron James Stands Against Teammates to Protect Warriors Star Despite Austin Reaves Incident

Saturday at Crypto.com Arena was a celebration for the Los Angeles Lakers. After pinning down a feisty Golden State Warriors 105-99, they secured their third consecutive win. Moreover, LeBron James once again proved why people call him the King. He was dominant, posting a double-double (20 points, 10 assists). However, one moment changed the narrative around the Akron Hammer.

LeBron James defended the Warriors veteran Draymond Green despite the latter’s hard foul on Austin Reaves! With 2:39 minutes left in Q4, De’Anthony Melton, Maxi Kleber, Marcus Smart, Austin Reaves, and Draymond Green were around the free-throw circle for possession. Gui Santos was ready to throw the ball in from outside the three-point line. But before he could, Green pushed Reaves down to the floor.

Maxi Kleber immediately charged toward the 35-year-old veteran forward. Moses Moody walked in, in an attempt to pacify the matter. AR was still lying on the floor, face down, and Kleber and Green were having a heated moment. In the meantime, LeBron James joined the chaos, and with his back towards Draymond, stood in such a manner that it looked like he was defending the rival star.

But if you look closely at the video footage, the 41-year-old wasn’t quite protecting Green. Instead, he was trying to probably pacify the matter or seek justice for AR. Because while Bron stood there listening, the officials, Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, and Maxi Kleber likely explained what happened. Moreover, LeBron James kept moving Gui Santos away, as the Warriors youngster tried having a word with the refs and/or Smart.

Now, LeBron James and Draymond Green are seemingly the “NBA besties” in recent times. The Warriors veteran never steps back from defending Bron off court. And Bron refers to him as his brother. The league has forged this bond through years of fire. During the 2015-18 era, when the Dubs met the Cavs for 4 consecutive NBA finals, the story was different.

Draymond’s infamous foul on LeBron in Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals shifted the trajectory of the series. The officials handed an immediate Game 5 suspension for the Warriors star, which ultimately tilted the fate of the Larry O’Brien trophy toward LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, over the period of time, that rivalry turned into brotherhood.

But the same brotherhood doesn’t really interfere with the game. Therefore, the viral claims of LeBron James defending Draymond Green don’t fit the narrative. At the same time, Green went on with another foul against Bron’s teammate Jarred Vanderbilt, in the same fourth quarter, but before hitting Austin Reaves.

Draymond Green hard fouled another of LeBron James’ teammates

Stephen Curry’s runner’s knee kept him out of Saturday’s game. So, it only seemed natural for the Golden State Warriors to make desperate attempts to win the game. Now, with 8 minutes left in Q4, the Lakers forward, Jarred Vanderbilt, drove in. He was looking forward to taking the rim, but with Draymond Green on the floor, that hope shattered in a blink.

Green struck Jarred Vando high while contesting, catching his arm and sending the Lakers forward hard onto the court. Consequently, during the next possession, Vanderbilt answered with a shove as Green sprinted to initiate offense. However, tensions cooled quickly, and both squads returned to focus on playing.

Well, it seems ritualistic now– Draymond Green and fouls. On Saturday, the veteran chipped in 9 points and picked up 5 personal fouls. However, he was effective with 4 rebounds and 6 assists. But at the end of the day, they weren’t enough to stop LeBron James & Co.