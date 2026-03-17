Video: Security Floods Court as Magic–Hawks End in Heated Altercation Amid Event Cancellation

The Atlanta Hawks won their 10th game in a row, creating the franchise’s longest win streak since the 2014-15 season. While the NBA pulled the plug on the Magic City Night collaboration, the fans still got plenty of action on the court during and after the game.

With just 22 seconds left, Nickeil Alexander-Walker was looking for that 10th three-pointer. The game was done by then, as he added a career high of 41 points. The scoreline was already 124-112 in favor of Atlanta, so shooting at the end had no real incentive. Still, NAW was playing for the whistle and hustled the rebound to pass it to Jalen Johnson. Magic players double-teamed as they were upset about the Hawks still shooting.

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Magic guard Jett Howard took offence, and although the broadcast didn’t catch the exact moment, he seemed to push Johnson after the game. These are two Southeast Division rivals, and this one’s been chippy throughout. Security stormed the court as they kept the two teams apart. A few of the Orlando players were already in the locker room, but the Hawks’ bench was empty, all staring at the remaining Magic players. But cooler heads prevailed.

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With security in between, Orlando’s head coach, Jamahl Mosley, was composed while talking to NAW and probably explaining that his three-pointer at the end was disrespectful. Former player and now Peacock’s analyst, Austin Rivers, detailed the on-court controversy. “And Nickeil just did a classy thing. He apologized for taking that three. Kind of came up to coach Mosley and said, ‘I shouldn’t have done that.'”

Even NAW played down the intense drama after the whistle. “You know, it’s just love for the game, passion, guys trash-talking, and just at the end of the day, it’s like testing temperatures. That’s all it is.”

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The Magic was also riding a seven-game winning streak. But Alexander-Walker scored 14 points in the first frame and ended with 24 points in the first half to have a 67-50 cushion at halftime. Despite the scoreline, there was another moment where the game could have produced another brawl.

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Hawks star got his revenge on Desmond Bane

It got heated in the third quarter as Magic’s Bane was guarding Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu. During the reverse game in November, Bane was ejected for his foul. He bounced the ball off Onyeka Okongwu after pulling him down by the elbow to thwart his layup attempt. Something similar happened at State Farm Arena on Monday night.

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The two had another tension-filled incident. Okongwu and Bane got held up with the ball underneath the basket. As they fell to the floor, Okongwu tossed the ball at Bane, leading to a technical foul. Unlike Bane, it was not hit with force, which is why the Hawks center only got a tech. This time, Bane did not react; avoiding any conflict.

After the game, Okongwu made his feelings clear about their division rivals. “We don’t really like the Magic. They don’t really like us, honestly.” That’s why the game was chippy, and at the end both teams came to blows.