Vince Carter Links-Up With Josh Allen, Month After Paying Visit to Bills Star’s Home

The American Century Championship is back in full swing from July 11–13 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course—and let’s be clear, this isn’t your typical golf event. It’s where sports legends and celebs ditch the jerseys for polos and bring their competitive spirit to the greens. The 2025 roster? Absolutely stacked: Stephen Curry, Aaron Rodgers, the Kelce brothers, Josh Allen, Charles Barkley, Grant Hill—you name it. The official action teed off Friday, but the behind-the-scenes moments are already stealing the show. Just ask Vince Carter, who dropped a locker room snapshot that’s giving fans all the feels.

If you ever wondered what Vince Carter has been up to since hanging up his basketball shoes, let me take you straight to the green. Because for the 22-season NBA legend, golf has become a full-blown passion. He’s been playing it since 1998, and guess who got him into it? None other than the iconic Dean Smith. “It was Dean Smith who told Antawn Jamison and I to consider golf, because he said great things happen on the golf course,” Carter recalled. Well, that has now brought him to Tahoe.

And right from the middle of all the Tahoe action, Vince Carter just gave us a perfect little behind-the-scenes gem—and it came straight from the locker room. He hopped on Instagram to drop a photo alongside Josh Allen, and if you’re wondering what it meant, check the caption: “15•17 #MVP #BillsMafia #AmericanCenturyChampionship 🏀 🏈” Those numbers? That’s Carter’s iconic 15 and Allen’s 17—a subtle, classy nod to their jerseys. And with a mix of basketball, football, and some serious mutual respect, Vince gave Allen the full ode he deserved, right down to the #BillsMafia love.

If you’re a Bills fan, the 2025 ACC just turned into must-watch TV. Why? Because Josh Allen is back out there, competing for the fourth year in a row and holding his own. He’s currently tied at T31 with 7 points. What makes it even better? He’s paired with fellow 2018 NFL Draft picks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. From top-7 picks to Tahoe swings, these guys are now chasing birdies instead of blitzes.

And guess who else is swinging? Vince Carter,. From playing with LPGA Tour star Brooke Henderson to being part of high-profile celebrity events like the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Carter’s golf game is thriving. But this picture holds more importance than just some on-ground camaraderie. Carter is now a minority owner of the Bills, and he recently went home!

Vince Carter visited the new Highmark Stadium construction site

Here’s a crossover you might not have seen coming, Bills Mafia! Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, two of the most iconic names in NBA history, are now officially part of your team. Yes, the former Raptors teammates and Basketball Hall of Famers have joined the Buffalo Bills’ ownership group as minority stakeholders.

It’s the first time the franchise has ever brought in limited partners, and honestly, who better than two legends who know a thing or two about competition, pressure, and winning? “It’s a huge honor to join this historic Bills organization,” Carter said. “I’m truly thankful the Pegula family has given me the opportunity to help the franchise continue to grow and thrive… and of course, winning the Lombardi trophy. See you soon Bills Mafia.”

And just last month, Vince and T-Mac got a closer look at what their investment is helping build. They visited the construction site of the Bills’ brand new Highmark Stadium, which is set to open in 2026. It wasn’t their first time there—they had toured it back in November too—but even on the second visit, they were blown away.

Vince stood where the field will eventually be and soaked it all in. What stood out most? The intimacy of the design. “Everything is so close, this gives me the old Arco Arena, old Sacramento feel, playing at Duke, playing at Littlejohn Arena, which is Clemson. Utah. Those, so close they fall like they can touch, but this gives that feel as far as a football stadium is concerned. They’re there in your back of your neck,” Carter said, painting the picture of a game-day vibe where fans are practically in the action.

They also got a tour of some seriously cool features. Stadium VP John Polka showed them everything from the heated field (yes, it’ll have a heating system under the grass, which is being planted this fall) to the new locker room and training facility—complete with three hydrotherapy pools.

There’s even a tunnel fans can peek into as players walk on and off the field. For a franchise that’s always prided itself on being close to its fans, this new stadium is taking that commitment to the next level. Carter and McGrady? They’re not just investing in a team—they’re helping shape the future of Buffalo football, up close and personal.