Viral Spurs Fans Cancel NBA Finals Game 2 Plans After Controversial Incident

Courtside seats often give the best views and fondest memories. But for two viral San Antonio Spurs fans, it brought nothing but anxiety as they had to boycott the next game. The alleged harassment incident occurred during the WCF, but its effects carried over into the Finals.

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OnlyFans models Blue and Julie J. Swan were “involved in an incident in which they allege several fans verbally accosted them during Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. One fan allegedly grabbed Blue during an exchange captured on video and posted on social media,” as reported by The New York Post.

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The two women, who became internet sensations for their regular courtside presence behind the San Antonio Spurs bench, attended Game 1 of the NBA Finals. However, they changed their stance since then, as they revealed they will skip Game 2 on 5 June at the Frost Bank Center, San Antonio. Swan reached out to the Post for an interview.

“I had a lot of anxiety, and I still do, thinking about going to a game,” she said. “Because what if they do that again? Or what if there are other people that will do that? It put that fear and anxiety in my mind; it’s like a stadium full of people. You don’t know who’s there. We had no idea that this was even possible at a game at this level of importance.”

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Since returning to Frost Bank Center, Swan admitted the episode has remained difficult to forget and continues to occupy her thoughts. Now, Blue first posted the short video on May 29, but it did not draw major attention at the time. But then, a reshare on Thursday made the video go viral.

Imago Credit: Globe

This renewed interest stemmed from some viewers believing the man shown in the footage could be the same fan who may have been involved in the incident with Jalen Brunson after Game 1. In Blue’s video, you could hear a man tell her that it was “disgraceful that you sit like that.” He pointed his fingers at her and allegedly put his hands on her shoulder, prompting Blue to tell the man not to touch her.

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Swan added more to the incident. According to her, a second man and a woman, who were accompanying the first man, also began bothering her group while they were taking photos near the court. She also mentioned that the second man allegedly confronted them and called them “chopped,” a slur thrown to berate people of their beauty.

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“It was too much. I was pretty upset leaving, just sitting in my car afterward,” Julie J. Swan said. “Trying to let the adrenaline die down, and I did end up crying because I felt very unsafe at the stadium. I don’t know, it was a lot.”

She further said, “I still love the Spurs so very much. wish that it could be different, and I wish that this had never happened, so that I could still have that fairytale moment going to these, to these games. It just makes me really sad.”

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Right after the incident, James B., who happens to be Swan and Blue’s manager, informed that they had alerted the arena security. However, according to James, they didn’t respond much at first. Meanwhile, the hecklers remained seated in their places. Now, following this Conference Finals incident, security became more vigilant. However, the alleged bullies left before the security could do anything.

This incident comes in the light of New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson being verbally harassed and subjected to vulgar taunting by fans sitting near the court during Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the same arena.

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NBA is no stranger to harassment incidents

The NBA is all about passionate games and passionate fans. But when the same passion skyrockets, it turns into incidents of harassment. It somewhat resonates with the “Ultras” of the soccer world, and that even turns wins into bitter moments. One such moment unfolded during the second round of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. The Philadelphia 76ers had just lost Game 1 against the New York Knicks.

Cameras caught Knicks fans heckling a 76ers fan leaving MSG after the loss. The fan, dressed in Philadelphia colors, drew plenty of hostile reactions from Knicks supporters. The situation escalated beyond verbal taunts. Meanwhile, several individuals allegedly grabbed at his jersey from behind and attempted to pull it off, turning the confrontation into a physical altercation.

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Even though the individual managed to fend off those confronting him, the footage quickly drew widespread backlash from Knicks supporters across generations. Many of whom expressed frustration over the increasingly rigid atmosphere developing around the arena after games.

Frost Bank Center has a history of identifying the suspects and slapping them with lifelong bans. If they can get to work promptly, the viral girls will certainly be in attendance for the remaining games of the series.