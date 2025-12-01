Viral Stephen Curry Claim Causes Uproar Amid Kevin Durant’s Remarks on Warriors Legacy

If you were to ask a Golden State Warriors fan who’s been their first option in the last decade, they’ll probably say Stephen Curry’s name without even letting you finish the sentence. However, it seems the journalists at Bleacher Report think otherwise, despite not only what the veteran point guard has achieved over the years, but also his undeniable influence across the basketball world.

“Golden State Warriors: Steph Curry. No. 2 option behind: Kevin Durant. Yeah, it sounds insane—Steph Curry a second option? But in the Warriors’ Kevin Durant years, that’s exactly what he was,” Lee Escobedo of the Bleacher Report wrote while naming the best second option in every NBA team’s history.

“The most dangerous shooter in history willingly bent his game to let Durant cook. Most superstars in that position would’ve bristled, demanding the ball. Curry did the opposite.” Escobedo continued further.

The NBA journalist further pointed out that Stephen Curry took a backseat upon Kevin Durant’s arrival by throwing in some stats from the 2017 and 2018 seasons. In fact, he even pointed out how during the years the Slim Reaper was in the Bay Area, Curry improved as an off-the-ball player and other stuff before suggesting that he took back his “throne” by winning the Finals MVP in 2022.

Well, was this rage bait? This was probably the first thought that crossed everyone’s mind, including us. That’s because, while yes, it’s true that the four-time NBA champion accepted Durant’s help, it’s a bit far-fetched to claim that he was the team’s second fiddle back then. After all, everything pretty much revolved around the point guard, even then.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (left) and forward Kevin Durant (middle) and guard Stephen Curry (right) celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, you could say that part of Curry’s greatness is the fact that he’s so unselfish, because he did give space to not just Durant but to Klay Thompson and others as well. And if we’re talking about winning Finals MVPs, then Andre Iguodala won one on Curry’s watch? Would that make him the first option over the greatest shooter of all-time? No, right?

However, Kevin Durant, who’s quite active on social media interacting and confronting fans, had his own thoughts on this viral claim after Tommy Gunn stated that this take was an obvious rage bait more than anything else.

“Way to have self control Tommy. Prada u,” the Slim Reaper wrote, mocking the Golden State fan.

As expected, this bold take did not sit right with the Dubs Nation, who haven’t held back since this article came out and have been going wild on social media.

Dubs Nation goes into frenzy after stumbling upon the wild Stephen Curry take

“Prime Steph is the 2nd option? y’all got jokes 😂😂😂.” This is what one fan wrote with frustration. Obviously, the fans did not believe that someone would claim that Stephen Curry, that too, at arguably the peak of his powers, would be labelled as a second option. More so, because other people also shared this sentiment, even fans of other teams.

“Not a Warriors fan but Curry was not a second option,” a user wrote on social media. Despite not even supporting the Golden State Warriors, he did not think twice before suggesting that this take was horribly wrong. And rightly so, after all, he averaged a solid 26.4 and 27.3 points per game during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, respectively.

That’s why some fans thought that this take was so bad that the person who wrote it should be sent to the prison, metaphorically, of course, but still, you get the idea. “Whoever said Steph was a second option needs to be put in Guantanamo Bay,” the fan said, not holding back at all. However, the reactions don’t end just there, as the fans were not having any of the Stephen Curry slander.

“Curry double and triple team for open KD looks, but Steph is 2nd?” A fan wrote expressing his disappointment. He pointed out that despite creating easy looks for Kevin Durant, to still think he was the second option is just blasphemous. Nonetheless, not everyone shared this opinion, as a few saw nothing wrong with the viral claim.

“Incoming Steph fans being emotional even though everyone knew KD was their best player when he was there,” a user suggested. Well, everyone for sure is entitled to their own opinion, but it’s hard to agree with this fan, as Stephen Curry was the main guy for Golden State back then and even is the main guy today. So, while the debate rages, what’s your thought on this?