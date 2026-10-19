Viral Video Reveals Stephen Curry Limping to Locker Room in Visible Pain During Warriors Practice as Steve Kerr Shares Injury Update

A worrying scene unfolded at the Golden State Warriors’ open practice. Superstar Stephen Curry limped off the court, sending a wave of silence across the arena as the viral video emerged on social media. It left fans wondering whether another injury could derail the team’s season before it even began.

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The footage showed the 4x NBA Champ struggling to walk after a scrimmage, with his visible frustration and pain heightening concern. With the season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers approaching, the Dubs needed answers quickly.

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Warriors reporter Anthony Slater provided an update on X, clarifying the nature of Curry’s injury:

“It’s a right ankle tweak for Steph Curry and not knee, per team. Positive news for the Warriors.”

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Slater later added that Stephen Curry had tweaked his right ankle during the open scrimmage at Chase Center, with his availability for Wednesday’s opener still undetermined. A team source described the injury as “not serious,” offering some relief without guaranteeing that Curry would play.

Head coach Steve Kerr also addressed the situation after practice.

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“I went and talked to him in the training room, and he’s fine,” Kerr revealed to the press. That was encouraging, but the Warriors still had to assess the ankle before making a decision about his availability against LA.

The initial reaction was particularly anxious, as some online speculation suggested Stephen Curry had injured his knee. He dealt with right knee problems last season, making the possibility of another setback especially concerning. He missed 27 consecutive games dealing with the ‘Runner’s Knee’ issue.

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Slater’s clarification shifted attention back to the ankle, although the team had yet to provide a definitive timetable for his return.

Steph’s injury history makes even a minor scare worth paying attention. Early in his career, recurring ankle problems threatened to limit his development. It even led to surgeries, including a reconstructive procedure, and changes to his training routine. He subsequently strengthened his lower body and adopted additional ankle support, including ankle braces, to help manage the issue.

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Those adjustments helped him build a career as one of the NBA’s most elite guards. But they cannot eliminate the risk of another sprain or tweak.

The timing is far from ideal for the Warriors.

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The Dubs face the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. Stephen Curry’s status remains the immediate concern. Especially with the team already dealing with several absences.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are continuing their rehabilitation from knee injuries, with Moody potentially returning between December and January and Butler targeting a return around February 2027. Neither player has a confirmed return date.

Kristaps Porziņģis also remains unavailable due to an undisclosed health issue. Losing Curry on top of those absences would leave Kerr with fewer established options as he figures out rotations.

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If Curry misses time due to the injury, the Dubs would be without him plus three other key contributors before the start of the season.

Golden State may have to lean more heavily on Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg if Curry cannot play. Draymond Green would provide defensive leadership. But replacing Curry’s shooting gravity and ability to create offense is a different challenge.

His presence forces opponents to stretch their defense well beyond the paint, opening driving lanes for teammates.

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The Warriors have reasons to be cautious. The medical staff will need to determine whether his ankle can handle harsh basketball demands before clearing him for game action.

For now, the update is encouraging rather than conclusive.

The Warriors have been through this before. Last season, they had to play an extended stretch without both Curry and Butler, giving the roster some experience handling life without its stars.

If Stephen Curry misses a few games, Golden State can lean on that experience, though replacing his scoring and playmaking remains a difficult task.