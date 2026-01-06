Visual Evidence Debunks Anthony Edwards Jersey Drama After Woman Faces Backlash

It is not hard to see how camera angles can either distort or provide a more coherent perspective on a situation. A video of a woman keeping Anthony Edwards‘ jersey for herself, which was allegedly meant for a child, went viral online recently. Unfortunately, she got a lot of flak. But a newly surfaced video now tells a different story.

On Monday, snippets on social media showed fellow viewers questioning the lady about why she didn’t pass the jersey. Noticeably, she just looked clueless. But a day later, a fan sitting a few rows behind her posted a video, showcasing that Edwards had every intention of giving the jersey to her.

In fact, the Minnesota Timberwolves star tossed it straight into her hands and looked away immediately.

Yesterday, a few fans had substantially compelling reasons to believe that the jersey was for her. She wore a Matilda t-shirt under her black hoodie. And Edwards has previously claimed that it was the “best movie of all time.” So, it makes sense that he would give her his jersey…

Luckily, however, the kid also didn’t go home disheartened. Minutes after he gave away his first jersey, Edwards also signed the young man’s merch. The Timberwolves ace is one of the league’s most beloved players. It wasn’t the first time he gave his game-worn jerseys to fans.

In November, Edwards gave his jersey to a woman sitting rows behind him. She later revealed that she had beaten cancer. A few days later, after a blowout win against the Sacramento Kings, the NBA player called a little kid sitting in the nosebleeds and handed him his jersey. Why? Years ago, he was also a passionate kid sitting in the stands trying to get Kevin Durant’s attention.

Of all his fans, Luca Wright, who is fighting leukemia, remains the most special. They met last January, and since then they have grown into pals. After a loss to the Pistons in Detroit, he had given Edwards an orange bracelet, which the NBA player promised to wear for the rest of his career.

Anthony Edwards and Co. win two in a row after his recent meltdown moment

The Timberwolves have had a shaky season. Their record shows they can elevate their game against the most formidable opponents. However, they’ve been unreliable against weaker teams. They’ve won over 75% of their games against teams above .500, but they’ve won under 50% against teams below .500.

After a frustrating loss to the Brooklyn Nets last month, Edwards said it was “Timberwolves basketball.”

Edwards was visibly frustrated after a loss to the Atlanta Hawks two nights later. He left the game early and went straight to the locker room, later drawing critical comments from his coach. In that three-game span, the Timberwolves had lost to two of the league’s weakest teams, and on both occasions it was by double digits. However, since then, Edwards and the Timberwolves have appeared to turn it around.

They’ve won two consecutive games, against the Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards, before heading into a tough schedule for the next two weeks. They are set to play the San Antonio Spurs twice, the Houston Rockets, the Heat (again), and the Cleveland Cavaliers (back-to-back).