Visuals of Jimmy Butler’s Knee Scare Warriors Fans Amid Return Date Update

Golden State Warriors fans were recently handed a massive ray of hope regarding star forward Jimmy Butler III. But that went hand in hand with an immediate wave of anxiety for the fans. According to The San Francisco Standard’s Danny Emerman, Butler is eyeing a return to the floor as early as Christmas Day, aiming to rejoin Stephen Curry and company far sooner than initial post-surgery timelines suggested. While this resolves the trade speculation in the final year of Butler’s contract, the visuals paint a different story.

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The Golden State Warriors’ official social media shared pictures of Butler practicing outdoors. At the same time, a new update on his recovery surfaced.

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Butler suffered a devastating torn ACL in his right knee on January 19, 2026, following an awkward landing during a game against the Miami Heat. Despite earlier projections hinting at a return closer to the 2027 All-Star break, Emerman says he could be back as early as Christmas.

However, the excitement surrounding his potential early comeback took a sharp left after the photos surfaced showing Butler back on the court, spinning a basketball and taking jumpers. While his mobility looks promising, Dub Nation’s attention immediately locked onto the massive, vertical surgical scar running down the front of his right knee.

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Dub Nation reacts to Jimmy Butler’s shocking post-surgery visuals

The prominent scar left supporters doing double takes across social media, with fans voicing their shock at the incision’s sheer size and appearance. “That knee period look like it’s from a 80’s player,” one fan said.

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The stark visual led many to question the surgical path taken, like “Naw man who was his doctor 😭😭”

The many injury-experienced speculated the surgical procedure itself, noting that the prominent marking looks far more invasive than a standard modern arthroscopic procedure. “wtf is that? That is not a normal ACL scar. Even if it’s a patella tendon graft.”

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Fans swung from hopelessness, like, “Bruh done lost his lateral quickness and any athletic ability with that big a– scar on his leg 🤣🤣,” and, “His right leg looking like a noodle”.

Beyond the physical appearance of the scar, fan frustration also redirected back to the exact play where the injury occurred. Butler originally went down in the third quarter while trying to haul in a weak pass from teammate Brandin Podziemski.

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Fans couldn’t help but reignite lingering grievances toward the young guard right when he’s close to a $24 million/year deal, by venting, “All Podziemskis fault for that s—– a– pass” and “Damn you Podz for that poor pass. Butterfly effect.”

Despite the jarring visuals, Butler’s rapid progress remains crucial for Golden State’s midseason strategy.

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As Emerman noted on 95.7 The Game, a healthy Butler returning by Christmas could completely alter the franchise’s trade deadline plans.

The Warriors have reportedly reassured Butler that he remains part of their long-term vision rather than trade bait.

If Butler lives up to his promise of returning as a “top player,” Golden State’s patience through this grueling rehab will prove well worth the scare.