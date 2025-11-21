VJ Edgecombe Confirms Dwyane Wade Partnership As He Enters $56.7B Industry

He plays like Dwyane Wade and now he smells like him too. Before he was overturning all the ROTY odds, VJ Edgecombe was at Paris Fashion Week in the offseason. Who else would he run into there other than the NBA player couture houses love? Now end Edgecombe is having the best games of his career, there’s more glimpses of his hangout with D-Wade. And we can see him carrying those Flash vibes there.

The 2025 Paris Fashion Week was in late September this year and D-Wade was there not as an attendee. He hosted an event for his own fragrance, Intuition by Aramis in the City of Lights. Among the attendees was the third overall draft pick of 2025.

VJ Edgecombe has been on the official Aramis page since fashion week. But this time he’s made his partnership with Dwyane Wade and Aramis official. Besides getting one of his first partnerships, in the $58 billion perfume industry no less, we also now know what conversation he had with Wade.

VJ refers to the Paris meeting as a “Full circle moment.” The Bahamanian athlete spoke about Wade’s visit to the island in 2011. Wade didn’t need much reminding about that trip. It wasn’t the famous 2015 one with the Banana Boat crew including LeBron James and Chris Paul. Wade has been to the Bahamas often, including in 2011. VJ told him that he tried to get a glimpse of The Flash during that trip.

“I want to be like that. I want to be like Dwyane Wade,” the 20-year-old said. With a little plug for his fragrance, D-Wade pointed out their similarities. “As great athletes, we have great instincts. And that comes from our Intuition.”

This was before Edgecombe had his first training camp. He’d have an explosive start to the 2024-25 season, make a case for Rookie of the Year, and get his wish.

Dwyane Wade predicted the VJ Edgecombe comparisons

Dwyane Wade came in the most heralded draft class, joined the Miami Heat, and pulled a turnaround for the franchise in his rookie year. It’s rare enough for that to happen. But VJ Edgecombe makes us nostalgic. Going after Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, the Baylor star came to Philadelphia when they needed someone like him.

While Joel Embiid and Paul George were injured and the 76ers going from contenders to season busts, Tyrese Maxey needed a strong offensive force like The Generator. In his NBA debut, he had an astounding 34 points and 7 rebounds to lead the Sixers to an unlikely win over the Celtics, surpassing Allen Iverson’s franchise record.

He’s stuffed his stat sheet and pulled the Sixers to a 9-6 record, a feat no one saw happening without Embiid and PG. It didn’t take long for the comparisons to The Flash to pick up.

“I think the similarities between my game as a two guard and his game as a two guard is the right at you, downhill, I’m going to punch on you and I don’t care,” Wade said on The Timout podcast, reveling in those comparisons. “I want you to jump. I want you to jump. And that’s the similarities because I was straight downhill at you. When you see him go downhill it looks like someone you saw before.”

Edgecombe wanted to be like Dwyane Wade, and he is doing that. Even with Paul George’s return, VJ hasn’t lost his statistical edge. He had 21 points against the Raptors yesterday and today, he had a double-double 12 points and 10 rebounds. All while PG was scoring like he was never injured.

With the run VJ Edgecombe is having, D-Wade can spritz his signature perfume, sit back and say, ‘told you.’