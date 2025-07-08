VJ Edgecombe Injury: Why Isn’t 76ers Rookie Playing Tonight vs Thunder in Summer League

For weeks before the draft, Ace Bailey was a lock as the #3 overall pick for the Philadelphia 76ers. But after the canceled planned workouts and dinner with the front office, which left the front office “perplexed”, they found a solution on draft day. The Sixers roped in an electric 19-year-old guard from the Bahamas, and in his debut game, VJ Edgecombe did not look out of place. But a recent injury update will put his developmental plan on hold.

The first Summer League match for the 76ers was against the Utah Jazz. For context, Baily slipped to #5, as Jazz picked him up. So, the thought of two top-five picks facing each other is already a mouth-watering context. Then one can add the narrative of the Sixers and Bailey drama to spice it up even more. However, it was VJ Edgecombe who came out shining with his 28 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 block as he contributed on both ends of the floor.

“Sources: Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe is out tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a thumb contusion.” Tony Jones reported on X that the Sixers are taking ultimate caution with the rookie. “The injury is not considered serious. The organization is holding Edgecombe out in an abundance of caution. He will be day-to-day going forward.” With the franchise already under fire with the treatment of their Big 3, it makes sense why they are taking things slow with their rookie.

Last season, Joel Embiid dealt with knee issues, which prevented him from being available for the 76ers. He appeared in 19 games, averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. The Process underwent another arthroscopic procedure in late February, cutting his season short after just 19 games. But the 76ers believe the experiment with Paul George and Tyrese Maxey will pay off. But remember, last season they only played 15 games together again due to injuries.

So, none of the Philly fans would want their rookie or any other player to keep suffering from injuries. Especially the 19-year-old, who dazzled on his Summer league debut and performed better than Ace Bailey.

VJ Edgecombe’s performance already gave a glimpse of his future

Less than two weeks after the 2025 NBA Draft, members of this year’s class suited up with their new teams for the first time on Saturday. As stated, the 76ers’ rookie stood out with his contribution on both ends and ended up with a double-double. The Baylor alum was also 50% from FG as he went 13-26 in 30 minutes of action. The only chink in his armor was his shooting beyond the arc, 1-6 on the night.

On the other hand, Jazz’s Ace Bailey ended the game with just 8 points on a terrible 3-of-13 shooting. He looked lost, out of sync, and at times, completely checked out. For now, the 76ers will definitely be happy with their pick, who had to live in the dark with his family. “I ain’t have no electricity — I lived off a generator for seven years,” VJ Edgecombe shared in an interview with NBA TV on Draft day.

He attributed his success to his single mother, saying, “Seeing what she had to go through to feed us? It’s crazy.” But the 5-star recruit doesn’t have to worry about living off generators, as the rookie signed a 4-year $50.4 million deal and will earn $11.1 million in his first year as per Spotrac. With just a thumb contusion, the 76ers fans can expect their high-flying rookie back soon.