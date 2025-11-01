VJ Edgecombe Makes History as Joel Embiid Misses NBA Cup Game Winner vs Celtics

Tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers came within inches of a storybook comeback win against the Boston Celtics, but unfortunately, went down 109-108. However, under the bright lights of the NBA Cup’s opening night, Philly’s young backcourt looked poised, with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe working hard to keep the Sixers in it late. Though they lost, the rookie next to Joel Embiid proved that the franchise’s future might already be here.

Edgecombe has been especially hard to ignore. Through his first five career games, the 20-year-old Bahamian has joined legendary guards Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson as the only players in NBA history to average 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

It’s the kind of all-around impact that takes years to craft, but Edgecombe’s doing it before his name is even highlighted on most scouting reports.

This isn’t the only records Edgecombe has broken in his young career. The #3 overall pick has been on a hot start, including breaking a Sixers franchise record in his debut.

During the last matchup against the Celtics, Edgecombe stunned, scoring 34 points, the third most in a rookie debut ever. During the game he also broke the record for most points in a quarter by a rookie, previously held by LeBron James.

Going into the matchup tonight, Celtics legend Paul Pierce had predicted that Boston would manage to slow him down. “He’s on the scouting report now,” Pierce said. “His name is highlighted. Don’t let him get off. I think we’ll get that.” Danny Green also held the same sentiment, adding, “I think they’re going to come out with a chip on their shoulder in Philly. I think Boston somehow finds a way.”

Though the guard slowed a bit after his rookie outing, Edgecombe has stayed confident in the team’s hopes. In an appearance on Inside the NBA, he said, “With big fella [Joel Embiid] back out there, I think we’re gonna win the chip if you ask me. I don’t care what anyone got to say though.”

And he’s not wrong. Despite playing on a minutes restriction, Joel Embiid has been great for the Sixers so far, including a 25-point, 3-three-pointers outing against the Washington Wizards. However, Joel couldn’t close out the game tonight.

Celtics Edge Sixers in NBA Cup Opener as Joel Embiid Misses at the Buzzer

Tonight, the Boston Celtics built an early lead and never let it completely slip out of their hands. Jaylen Brown set the tone for the team, scoring 32 points, supplemented by Anfernee Simons’ 19 off the bench, to hold off the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Cup opener.

The Celtics completely dominated the first half, leading by as much as 20 and looking determined to erase the memories of their one-point loss in the season opener.

Oct 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) look on during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Philly, however, refused to fold. Tyrese Maxey spearheaded a late rally, cutting the deficit to one in the final seconds.

After a late Boston turnover and Maxey’s scoop layup rolling off the rim with four seconds left, Joel Embiid was set up for a chance to win the game. But the former MVP’s buzzer-beating three was off, and it sealed Boston’s win, snapping the Sixers’ 5-0 start to the season.

Embiid, who’s still ramping up from offseason surgery, finished with 20 points in just over 25 minutes, a solid outing. VJ Edgecombe maintained his consistent start, recording 17 points.

Philadelphia’s youth movement kept them close, but Boston’s veteran poise and championship DNA helped carry them to a win on the first night of the NBA Cup.