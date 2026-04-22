VJ Edgecombe Ties Magic Johnson’s 46-Year-Old Record, Catches Jaylen Brown’s Attention in 76ers’ Game 2 Win

For 46 years, Magic Johnson stood as the gold standard of a rookie player. Though he didn’t claim the definitive Rookie of the Year title to prove it, he had led the Showtime Lakers to the NBA finals, won the title, and finals MVP all at 20, cemented by his clutch performances for the teams. That standard has been hard to replicate for almost five decades. But on Tuesday night at the TD Garden, VJ Edgecombe didn’t just chase that history, he rewrote it. The way he got there, through visible pain, even Jaylen Brown took notice. And he sounded a tad worried about the Celtics.

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In a stunning 111–97 victory over the Boston Celtics that tied the series, the Philadelphia 76ers rookie exploded for 30 points and 10 rebounds with extra two assists and two steals. No rookie guard has made such a massive double-double playoff statline since Earvin “Magic” Johnson arrived in the league.

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At 20 years, 8 months, and 23 days old, Edgecombe officially surpassed Johnson, who was 20 years, 9 months, and 2 days old in 1980, as the youngest player in NBA history to record a 30-10 playoff game.

The performance was even more remarkable considering Edgecombe twice retreated to the locker room. He took a hard fall on his tailbone in the first quarter and limped off the floor. He returned but had to leave in the third after aggravating that injury. Each time, he returned to the floor, eventually finishing 12-of-20 from the field and knocking down six critical three-pointers to level the series at 1-1.

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It’s personally a full circle moment for the 76ers organization. If the NBA historians would recall, the 1980 finals were between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers. Rookie Magic Johnson made this record against the Sixers to claim the series 4-2.

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That’s why when VJ was informed of his Magic record sitting next to Paul George at the post-game presser, PG’s reaction was first to ask, “You did that?” VJ’s bashful face and that dab with PG is now the viral clip to go along with this historic achievement.

Though this should give Boston reason to worry, even Jaylen Brown is feeling proud of the Sixers’ rookie’s incredible achievement.

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VJ Edgecombe’s Magic Johnson feat shakes up Celtics

The historic nature of the night was not lost on the opposition. Jaylen Brown, who led all scorers with 36 points, was caught off guard by the the rookie’s calmness despite injury and a tough record. “He’s just too comfortable, he built a rhythm, and was able to just have an extreme impact on the game,” Brown said during his post-game presser.

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Of course, JB now knows who they have to beat to reclaim the series again. “He also had six threes, which you know, he’s a capable shooter. So we just got to be able to adjust and be ready to guard him… He’s a rookie, but he can play and we got to be better on him.”

Brown and the Celtics are right to target Edgecombe. Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Philadelphia where Magic Johnson started as center, filling in for an injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, would set the tone for the Showtime Lakers and then four more championships.

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While Edgecombe is a guard too, his ability to dominate the glass and control the pace of the game mirrored the versatile brilliance Johnson displayed nearly five decades ago. He’s made the shorthanded 76ers look like the underdogs all season.

As the series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3, we can only wait to hear what Magic thinks about his young likeness. But it’s safe to say that Boston is going to be very wary of the rookie.