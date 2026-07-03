“Wait for the Word to Come”: NBA Champion Blasts Media for Spoiling His Secret Retirement Plan

Two months ago, ESPN insider Shams Charania leaked that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had won the NBA MVP award roughly 10 hours before the scheduled official reveal on Amazon Prime. He faced heavy backlash for “spoiling” what should have been a monumental live television event. That controversy highlighted growing frustration among players and fans, which came to a head once again when the Toronto Raptors made a major decision regarding one of their franchise legends.

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The city of Toronto is already vibrant following the stunning return and signing of Kawhi Leonard. Now, fans were supposed to be in for another major surprise: Kyle Lowry was set to sign a one-day ceremonial contract to retire as a member of the Raptors. However, after Sportsnet’s Michael Grange broke the news, the report spread like wildfire. The six-time All-Star and 2019 NBA Champion quickly took to social media to blast reporters for leaking his highly anticipated return.

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“Wait for the word to come from me, not someone else!!! Smh,” he wrote in an Instagram Story post on Thursday.

According to reports, the Raptors had quietly scheduled a massive press conference for Tuesday, July 7—a date intentionally chosen to honor the iconic No. 7 jersey Lowry wore throughout the greatest stretch of his career. The upcoming event was allegedly billed internally as a “monumental moment” in the franchise’s history.

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“The event on Tuesday is expected to set the stage for additional recognition of the so-called GROAT (the Greatest Raptor of All-Time) as the 2026-27 season unfolds, per sources, with a likely jersey retirement planned at Scotiabank Arena during the regular season, where Lowry’s No. 7 would join Vince Carter’s No. 15 as the only Raptors jersey hanging at the downtown arena,” per Grange.

Lowry, who had spent the twilight of his 20-season career providing veteran leadership for the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat, was slated to sign a ceremonial one-day contract to ensure he officially hung up his sneakers in the city where he became a legend.

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He originally led the franchise for nine seasons from 2012 to 2021 and still tops the charts as Toronto’s all-time career leader in assists, steals, three-pointers made, and playoff games.

Back in 2021, just before his trade to the Heat, the now 40-year-old explicitly stated his desire to eventually sign a one-day contract and officially retire as a Raptor.

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After five years, that time finally came, but instead of being a proper farewell message to his beloved fans, it became just another breaking news report from the media.

Kyle Lowry and his legendary status

The love between Lowry and the fans is no ordinary love, and that’s why the frustration. He arrived in 2012 via a trade from the Houston Rockets and transformed a franchise defined by perpetual heartbreak into a perennial powerhouse.

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His unapologetic attitude and brilliant floor generalship were always on display.

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The pinnacle of this journey came in 2019. Alongside Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry guided the Raptors through a historic postseason run to capture the franchise’s first-ever NBA Championship.

In the decisive Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors, it was Lowry who set the tone with a team-high 26 points and 10 assists, including a +16 net rating to secure the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The fans would have been surprised if the event had gone as planned. But now it’s spoiled as breaking news, which has left Lowry upset.