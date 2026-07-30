“Waited 2 Years to Respond”: Draymond Green Fires Back at Josh Hart Over Jalen Brunson Pay-Cut Comments

Long before bringing New York its long-awaited championship, one franchise-altering contract decision sparked debate across the NBA. When the Knicks’ franchise point guard agreed to leave millions on the table in 2024, many viewed it as the ultimate team-first sacrifice that would eventually reshape the organization’s future. Two years later, that decision is still generating headlines. Draymond Green reignited the conversation after firing back at Knicks guard Josh Hart, who defended teammate Jalen Brunson following Green’s criticism of the All-Star’s pay cut.

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The latest exchange began after Hart posted a brief message on X in response to comments Green made on the Club 520 Podcast about Brunson’s contract.

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“We got to normalize grown men not counting other peoples pockets.”

Green didn’t let the post go unanswered. The Warriors veteran questioned both the timing and the motivation behind Hart’s response.

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“Dude waited 2 years to respond to that video from 520? Why not say it then? Let’s normalize not front runnin and talking while you up,” Green wrote on Threads. “Be on the same type of time AT ALL TIMES!”

Green’s original remarks centered on Brunson’s decision to sign a four-year extension in 2024 rather than waiting for unrestricted free agency, a move that reportedly cost him more than $100 million in potential earnings. The four-time NBA champion argued that New York, unlike Golden State during its dynasty years, didn’t need its biggest star sacrificing that much money.

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“It’s the New York Knicks, bro. They can afford it… He the top guy. Let Josh Hart or somebody else take less. They in my role.”

Draymond Green compared Brunson’s decision with his own experience alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, noting that Golden State’s stars remained on maximum contracts while role players absorbed the financial sacrifices needed to keep championship teams together.

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While Green questioned the logic behind the extension, Brunson’s decision has since been widely praised around the league. By signing early, the Knicks preserved enough financial flexibility to build a championship-caliber roster around their captain, eventually acquiring stars such as Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges before winning the 2026 NBA title.

Brunson’s Sacrifice Continues to Divide Opinions Around the League

Although Josh Hart defended his teammate by urging people to stop discussing other players’ finances, Green made it clear that his criticism was directed at the business decision, not Jalen Brunson personally.

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The debate has become one of the NBA’s most talked-about offseason discussions because Brunson’s contract is now viewed as one of the biggest reasons New York was able to assemble its championship core. Had he waited until free agency, he could have signed a deal worth roughly $270 million instead of the four-year, $156.5 million extension he accepted in 2024.

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Green, however, remains unconvinced that such a sacrifice was necessary in New York’s case. His latest response to Hart suggests that he still believes the Knicks could have built a title contender without asking their franchise player to forgo so much guaranteed money.