“Waiting on the Shams Report”: Bucks Teammate Speaks on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Future Amid Taylor Jenkins Hiring

Nobody in the Bucks organization is going to let Shams Charania breathe. As the Milwaukee Bucks finalize a deal to bring Taylor Jenkins back to the 414 as head coach, one player provided a candid, and a little bit humorous, take on the uncertainty currently clouding the franchise. While the Bucks are close to getting Doc Rivers’ replacement, the bigger question remains: Would Giannis Antetokounmpo stay to work with Jenkins? Apparently this is as much a mystery to the people inside the organization as it might be to those of us waiting for Charania to confirm it.

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With a lot more free time since the Bucks didn’t make it to the playoffs for the first time in a decade, Bobby Portis was back on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back this week. At that time, reports had emerged that the Bucks ownership had flown to Memphis to talk to Taylor Jenkins, who was recently fired by the Grizzlies. Jenkins was an assistant coach for the Bucks between 2018-19 and a familiar face is expected to revive the team that’s been struggling for three seasons.

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Portis was asked to rate his confidence on a scale of 1 to 10 that two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will remain in a Bucks uniform next season. Portis, ever the fan favorite, didn’t hesitate to reference a viral moment to sum up the tension. “Six, seven…” he replied, referencing the famous meme while making the entire studio laugh.

When the hosts reminded him that he was technically a participant in this drama, Portis maintained his distance from the front-office maneuvers. “I’m a spectator, I’m just like you guys. I’m just waiting on the Shams report.”

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His wait ended after the stream. Shams Charania reported that the Bucks had gotten a commitment from Jenkins and were in the process of finalizing his deal. Charania even reported that Giannis had no involvement in this decision. But that was immediately contradicted by several Bucks insiders.

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While it Giannis may or may not be connected, Portis showed that his opinion was not involved and he was a bystander. The lighthearted exchange took a sharp turn when asked if he harbored desires to play elsewhere, specifically for the San Antonio Spurs. “I just want to hoop. I want no smoke. I just want to go out there and have fun, get to the playoffs again, make a playoff run again,” Portis added.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s teammate reveals thoughts about Taylor Jenkins’ return to Bucks

Humor and a questionable feud with Shams Charania aside, the discussion is a bold underline of the crossroads the Bucks are at. Taylor Jenkins is expected to bring back the Bucks’ championship identity of the Mike Budenholzer era who Jenkins worked with for years on two teams.

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Portis believes Jenkins’ previous tenure in Milwaukee is the defining factor in why the potential hiring [when he made these comments] was ideal for the organization. “What helps is that [Jenkins] was in Milwaukee during Coach Bud’s stint in Milwaukee,” Portis said. “He was one of the assistant coaches on the roster. I think that kind of relationship with Giannis and that relationship with Jon Horst sits still with the franchise, and I think that kind of helps.”

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However, even a familiar face on the sidelines might not be enough to secure a long-term commitment from Antetokounmpo, who is eligible for a supermax extension. Amid reports about interest for Antetokounmpo from multiple teams, even Portis can no longer say with certainty if his teammate would stay. Portis acknowledged that the ball is entirely in the superstar’s court. “Obviously, it’s going to come down to him. Eventually, he’s gotta make the decision.”

When asked about Giannis’ potential extension, Portis added, “Whether he is going to sign the supermax or not sign the supermax. I think I’ve seen something where one of our team owners said it’s going to come down to him signing the contract or whatever, or not. But I guess it’s going to be on him. It’s going to be a hard decision, especially when you’re the best player on the team in franchise history.”

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As Jenkins prepares to take over a locker room that reportedly fractured under Doc Rivers, the “Shams report” that Portis is waiting for will likely dictate the next few years of Bucks basketball.