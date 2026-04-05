Waived Over Controversial Comments, Jaden Ivey Turns to Preaching on the Streets

Jaden Ivey has quickly become one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA. The 24-year-old guard, once viewed as a rising talent, saw his career take a sudden turn after controversial comments about the LGBTQ community led to his exit from the league. Instead of stepping away from the spotlight, Ivey has doubled down — taking his message beyond social media and onto the streets.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Chicago Bulls waived Ivey on March 30, citing “conduct detrimental to the team,” a standard contractual clause used when behavior is deemed harmful to a franchise’s values or reputation. The decision followed his public criticism of the NBA’s Pride Month initiatives, a stance that directly clashed with the league’s emphasis on inclusivity. Against that backdrop, Ivey has now taken his message off social media and into public spaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video circulating online shows Ivey standing on the street with a group of young supporters, one holding a large placard reflecting their beliefs. With a microphone in hand, Ivey preached, quoting Matthew 5:8: “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the weeks leading up to his release, Ivey had increasingly used Instagram livestreams to express his religious beliefs while criticizing the NBA’s culture. One of those sessions ultimately crossed a line the Bulls were unwilling to tolerate. “They proclaim ‘Pride Month’ and the NBA does, too. They show it to the world, they say, “Come join us for ‘Pride Month’ to celebrate unrighteousness,” said Ivey in one of his sessions.

It didn’t end there either; he even went after superstars like Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan. “All them rings LeBron got, all them rings Michael Jordan got, all those people in the Hall of Fame who don’t know Jesus Christ. It’s not gonna matter on Judgment Day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, the former No. 5 overall pick pushed back against the Bulls’ decision. He called the team “liars” and added, “All I’m preaching about is Jesus Christ, and they waived me. They say I’m crazy, right? I’m psycho,” in his following livestream.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can Jaden Ivey return to the NBA?

An NBA return for Ivey now appears increasingly unlikely, especially given how rapidly his situation has escalated. In one of his streams, Ivey suggested he may have already moved on from basketball altogether. “I didn’t know Jesus when I came to the NBA. I was a fornicator, I was a pornography addict, and I used to get drunk. That’s all I knew. And after a win, and after all those points, I felt good… I felt like I had everything set out for me.” However, things seemed to have taken a turn after he dropped a game-winning shot.

“I’m not the J.I. I used to be. The old J.I. is dead. I’m alive in Christ no matter what the basketball setting is.” It does feel like Ivey has moved away from the league. Nevertheless, Josh Giddey, Bulls teammate, showed optimism, saying, “I hope he gets the help he needs, whatever he’s going through or not going through.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Situations like this aren’t entirely unprecedented. Players like Meyers Leonard and Kyrie Irving have faced league discipline and team consequences for controversial off-court statements in the past. In each case, the NBA acted swiftly when actions were seen as conflicting with league values, offering a clear precedent for how situations like Ivey’s are handled.

Meanwhile, Bulls coach Billy Donovan stood by the team’s decision. He highlighted that as a professional, one should maintain a degree of respect for each other on the team and in the league. Whether Ivey can rebuild his reputation and find a path back to the NBA remains uncertain, but his current trajectory suggests that any return to the court may take time.